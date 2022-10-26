Sausage Party: Amazon, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg Set Animated Series

If Sausage Party didn't satisfy your cravings for R-rated food fun, then Amazon has some news you might be interested in. Earlier today, the streaming service confirmed an animated series spinoff from the 2016 film, with Variety reporting that Sausage Party: Foodtopia will see Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton return for the series. In addition, Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester have joined the cast. Since plot details are being kept under wraps, it's still not known whether the series will be a direct sequel, a prequel, or a spinoff. Debuting to serious buzz at SXSW in March 2016, the R-rated film would shift to a large release to box office success. With a reported budget of $19 million, the animated film would go on to gross approximately $140 million worldwide.

"Film used to be the superior art form to television, and we humbly reached the pinnacle of what can be achieved with film in our remarkable opus, 'Sausage Party,'" said Rogen and Evan Goldberg in a statement. "But now that film is completely dead, and TV is the forever-king of entertainment, we've decided to continue the epic adventures of our culinary crew in the soon-to-be-legendary televised masterpiece 'Sausage Party: Foodtopia.' It's got all the heart, double the puns, and triple the food-on-food sex. In other words, it's exactly what the world needs right now." The original film's co-screenwriters Ariel Shaffir & Kyle Hunter (who co-wrote the film's screenplay with Rogen & Goldberg) are on board as both executive producers and co-showrunners on the animated series. Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee will executive produce under their Point Grey Pictures banner. The film's co-director, Conrad Vernon, is on board as a supervising director on the series as well as executive producing. Annapurna Television's Megan Ellison & Patrick Chu, and Andrew Millstein also executive produce. Annapurna Television, Sony Pictures Television, and Amazon Studios will co-produce the series.