Saved by the Bell: Peacock Series Graduates to a Season 2 Renewal

It looks like the new kids at Bayside High will get to see a sophomore year as Peacock announced Saved by the Bell sequel will return for season two, which features 10 additional episodes. The sequel series comes courtesy of NBC Universal and Tracey Wigfield (30 Rock), who serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer, based on the original NBC Saturday morning 80s series created by Sam Bobrick.

"I'm thrilled that 'Saved by the Bell' has been renewed. I've been blown away by all the love for the show and can't wait to go back and make more episodes," Wigfield said in a press release. "Hopefully we stay on Peacock for many more seasons, and then in 30 years, somebody does a reboot of our reboot and invents the three-boot." She's joined by original executive producers Franco Bario and Peter Engel along with original series star Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who reprises his role as Zack Morris, and new cast member Josie Totah.

We'll see you in season 2…#SavedByTheBell #PeacockTV pic.twitter.com/F8dJXDK6kA — Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) January 19, 2021

In the reimagined series, when California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can't be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.

Returning to star in the series are original alum Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez, who serve as producers in addition to reprising their roles as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater, respectively. Jessie, who was an overachiever during her student days, now has a Ph.D. and school counselor. Slater, once an alpha jock, is a gym teacher and head football coach accustomed and dejected to perennially losing. Season one introduced three transfer students who end up adopting Bayside as their new home eventually becoming friends with three mainstays dealing with themes of race, inclusion, class, and education. The series also stars Haskiri Velazquez, Belmont Cameli, Alycia Pascual-Pena, Mitchell Hoog, Totah, Dexter Darden, and John Michael Higgins. The first season is available to stream on Peacock.