Saved by the Bell Original Cast Looks Back on 3 Classic Scenes

Peacock pulled together the five surviving original student cast members of Saved by the Bell in a conference to reminisce about three iconic scenes during the NBC Saturday morning run in the 90s. Host Erin Lim Rhodes was joined by Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski Morris), Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater), Mark Paul-Gosselaar (Zack Morris), Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle), and Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (Jessie Spano).

The first segment they talked about was featured in the season two, ninth episode "Jessie's Song" when Jessie was trying hard to study for an important exam that had possible implications for their entry into Stanford University. As a release from their everyday stresses as students at Bayside High, Kelly, Jessie, and Lisa sing. As one of many get-rich-quick schemes, Zack sees this as an opportunity to exploit their talents for financial gain. One of those is a potential record contract, which taxes on Jessie's time having a music career to balance out her academics. One of those steps was shooting a music video with choreography.

The second was from the season four episode "The Fight" when Zack and Slater's rivalry turned to a boiling point fighting over a new girl Joanna (Shana Furlow). Gosselaar and Lopez revealed how much they worked on their fight scene with the earlier lamenting how times have changed since they didn't have stunt doubles in those days compared to what would happen now. The third scene was from another classic season four episode "Snow White and the Seven Dorks" where the gang puts up a pretty cringe-worthy hip hop version of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. As hormones go and professionalism goes out the door, the leads in Zack and Jessie get a little too close, their respective partners in Kelly and Slater get a little raw over the experience as reflected in their performances. It was fun sight seeing some doing a jig with their scenes like Berkley Lauren and Thiessen. Saved by the Bell is available to stream on Peacock.