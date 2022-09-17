Saved by the Bell Stars: Kobe Bryant Revival Series Appearance Planned

The Peacock revival of Saved by the Bell almost had an appearance from Los Angeles Lakers legend and five-time world champion Kobe Bryant. The revelation came courtesy of stars Josie Totah and Alycia Pascual-Peña, who played best friends Lexi and Aisha on their podcast (along with Yasmine Hamaday) Dare We Say. The series, which featured a new cast along with holdovers from the original NBC Saturday morning series, was cancelled after two seasons.

Totah and Pascual-Peña broke down how the retired NBA star was scheduled to appear on Saved by the Bell days before the tragic helicopter accident that claimed his and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna as two of nine passengers that left no survivors. "A wild tidbit that I don't think a lot of people know, or, it's not important at all because obviously, we are the least of importance when it comes to this legend and his daughter's passing, but we were actually supposed to film with Kobe two days after he died," Totah shares, calling the addition of Bryant "so surreal."

The energy shifted during the filming the pilot following the tragedy. "I remember learning that he had passed through one of our best friends Anjelika Washington," Pascual-Peña said. "She called me specifically because she knew that I'd been talking about it for a month with her — that I was so excited to meet Kobe on set and I can't believe that he was a fan of the first 'Saved by the Bell' and that he was excited to be on the show. It's really beautiful and eye-opening to see how one person can. . . bring joy to so many people. Some people live their entire lives never seeing the full impact they had on the world until they pass," she continues. "Thankfully Kobe was given his flowers. That man was so loved and so respected."

Saved by the Bell also starred Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Dexter Darden, Belmont Cameli, John Michael Higgins and original cast members Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and Tiffani Thiessen. Series also featured New episodes of the podcast premiere Thursdays on Crooked Media.| Entertainment Weekly