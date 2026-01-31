Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: School Spirits

School Spirits: MacPherson, Wedell, and Pichardo on Season 3 & More

School Spirits stars Spencer MacPherson, Rainbow Wedell, and Kiara Pichardo spoke with us about what's ahead for Xavier, Claire, and Nicole.

Article Summary School Spirits season 3 dives deeper into Xavier, Claire, and Nicole’s evolving friendships and identities

Spencer MacPherson, Rainbow Wedell, and Kiara Pichardo discuss their characters’ growth and confidence

The cast reflects on off-screen bonds, chosen family, and how filming has shaped their outlook on connection

Expect undercover missions, new vulnerabilities, and personal heritage moments in the upcoming episodes

A recurring theme in School Spirits is developing an appreciation for family, any way you can get it, regardless of whether it's blood relatives or the wayward spirits of Spirit River High School who find each other after their respective tragic deaths, but also find themselves bound to the school. While Maddie Means (Peyton List) tries to investigate her death, the best friends she left behind, alongside the new ones she makes in the afterlife, come together to her aid. Among the living in her life are Xavier Baxter (Spencer MacPherson), her boyfriend in the living world; Claire Zomer (Rainbow Wedell), the school's head cheerleader who is Xavier's secret girlfriend and Maddie's former childhood friend; and Nicole Herrera (Kiara Pichardo), Maddie's close friend, who's also friends with Simon Elroy (Kristian Ventura), who discovers he's the only living person who can communicate with the spirits. Entering season three, Maddie returns to her body, not knowing what it means for her ties to the afterlife. MacPherson, Wedell, and Pichardo spoke to Bleeding Cool to discuss what we can expect from Xavier, Claire, and Nicole, and growing more into their characters, whether it's confidence, evolution, and changes, and the cast's bond throughout filming.

School Spirits Stars Spencer MacPherson, Rainbow Wedell, and Kiara Pichardo on Evolution of Xavier, Claire, and Nicole

How do you feel you've grown as your characters Xavier, Nicole, and Clare in season one, and was there anything that you've done to change your approach to them this season?

Pichardo: This time around, well, Nicole started pretty much depending on her two friends to feel good, to feel included, and fast-forwarding to season three, she's come into her own voice and identity. Some of it thanks to Claire, who helps her with her confidence, wardrobe, and undercover missions, but it's definitely been a nice arc seeing her being more confident and bolder.

Wedell: For Claire, Nicole has definitely taken her in, and she found this chosen family with all these people. She can let down her hair, be softer, and not have to be so layered, hard, and perfect all the time.

MacPherson: Xavier's had a lot of transformation as well throughout the show, and in this third season, it was really fun to go in, play around, and have fun with the scenes, and it shows. We're playing a lot more.

Since being on School Spirits from the beginning, has that shaped your outlook on life or spirituality?

Pichardo: That's a good question.

Wedell: That's good.

MacPherson: I believed in the supernatural before we did this show due to a couple of unsavory experiences, but I think being on this show, more than that, it has just been an awesome experience, because of this group of people.

Wedell: Yeah, we really got lucky. Everyone is incredible, and I feel like everyone's my family.

Pichardo: I'm going to cry [Holds Wedell's left hand]. That was really sweet. Yeah, it's nice that we're not only bonding on camera, but off camera. It has been a nice experience.

Wedell: We've celebrated almost every Canadian Thanksgiving together in the last three seasons.

Pichardo: Yeah, that's true.

What'd you like about sharing this journey with Peyton, Kristian, Milo [Manheim], Nick [Pugliese], and Sarah [Yarkin]?

Wedell: They're amazing.

Pichardo: As she said, we celebrate. We do a lot of stuff off-camera, so it's been nice to have that kind of family-friendly group.

Wedell: Yeah, we haven't really been able to work with them so much on camera, but whenever we do, it's really fun.

Pichardo: I mean, who knows? Later in the season, you never know.

Wedell: You never know.

MacPherson: We do miss Kristian a lot on set.

Pichardo: We love Peyton. We miss Kris [Wedell laughs].

Aside from what you just mentioned, is there anything specific about your characters you're most excited to explore in your arcs this season?

Wedell: Claire gets to speak Finnish this season, and I'm really excited for that since I'm half Finnish. Being able to bring my culture and heritage, and half of me, into her is really special to me.

MacPherson: Xavier has a wisdom and a vulnerability to him in his scenes with Maddie as the season progresses, and that's been cool to explore.

Pichardo: Yeah, I would say the confidence, boldness, and all the undercover missions this season, that's what I'm most excited for everyone to see.

Season three of School Spirits, which also stars Jennifer Tilly, Ci Hang Ma, Miles Elliot, and Josh Zuckerman, premiered its first three episodes on Paramount+, with new episodes arriving on Wednesdays through March 4th.

