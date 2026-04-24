Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: scooby doo

Scooby-Doo: Origins: Netflix Introduces Its Live-Action "Scooby Gang"

Here's Netflix's Scooby-Doo: Origins cast: Mckenna Grace/Daphne, Tanner Hagen/Shaggy, Abby Ryder Fortson/Velma, and Maxwell Jenkins/Fred.

Article Summary Netflix’s Scooby-Doo: Origins reveals its live-action Scooby Gang: Mckenna Grace, Tanner Hagen, Abby Ryder Fortson, and Maxwell Jenkins.

Scooby-Doo: Origins follows Shaggy and Daphne’s final summer at camp as a lost Great Dane puppy pulls them into a murder mystery.

Velma and Freddy join the case as the team tackles a supernatural mystery tied to secrets that could change them forever.

Paul Walter Hauser also joins Scooby-Doo: Origins, while Matthew Lillard praises the revival and its core themes of friendship.

A little over a month ago, Netflix and Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg's (Cowboy Bebop) live-action Scooby-Doo series rounded out its "Scooby Gang": Mckenna Grace (Young Sheldon, Five Nights at Freddy's 2) as Daphne Blake, Tanner Hagen (The Pitt, Dark Light) as Shaggy Rogers, Abby Ryder Fortson (Are You There God? It's Me Margaret; Carousel) as Velma Dinkley, and Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space, The Bondsman) as Fred Jones. Now, we're getting a teaser look at the foursome as production gets underway, along with an official series title: Scooby-Doo: Origins.

Based on characters created by Hanna-Barbera, the series will take viewers back to the case that first brought the team together. During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely, lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie Velma and the strange but ever-so-cute new kid Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets. In addition, Paul Walter Hauser's (Black Bird, Balls Up) name to that list, though details on his series-regular role haven't been released.

Scooby-Doo: Origins – Matthew Lillard Gives Netflix Series His Blessing

Checking in with EW to discuss Scream 7, Matthew Lillard shared that he was happy to see the "Scooby Gang" back, whether it's animated or live action. Lillard starred as Shaggy in two live-action film adaptations, co-starring with Sarah Michelle Gellar as Daphne, Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred, Linda Cardellini as Velma, and voice actor Neil Fanning as Scooby-Doo in 2002's Scooby-Doo and 2004's Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

"My general thought is that I'm really happy for them. I think that the show needs to come back," Lillard said "We haven't done an animated series now in years, which I think is horrible. I think that it's a great way for kids to understand storytelling. It's the first introduction to ghost stories for a lot of kids, right? It's about friendship and sticking together as a gang and working together to solve mysteries — and that normally it's a dangerous white man behind a mask. These are the things that kids have to learn."

"I think that having it back is good," Lillard continued, noting that he hopes the streaming service sticks to what made the franchise so popular over the years. "My hope is that they hold onto what's tried and true and take their hack at it. But the reality is that I'm sort of a purist when it comes to that franchise. The core of it is really about friendship. It's really lovely, and I hope that they hold onto that."

Appelbaum and Rosenberg will serve as showrunners, with the duo executive-producing alongside André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner via Midnight Radio. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman executive produce for Berlanti Productions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!