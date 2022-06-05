Scrubs Creator on Reboot: "We're Gonna Do It"; Faison Thinks Film

If you're a fan of Bill Lawrence's Scrubs, then you're going to like what he and series stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, and Neil Flynn had to say earlier today during the Hulu-sponsored reunion panel during the ATX TV Festival. Taking the stage to join moderator Michael Schneider, Lawrence spoke on behalf of everyone when he expressed their appreciation for the fans still supporting the show after all of these years. "We're all so grateful any of you still care, it gives us an excuse to hang out together. We are happy to spend time with each other in any way," the series creator expressed to those in attendance and watching online. So with everything "old" becoming new (and incredibly popular) again, can Scrubs fans expect more on the horizon? While a timeline would be tough to pin down based on Lawrence's schedule, he and Faison are making it clear that something's coming.

"Here's the deal: I think we all want a reboot and want to work together again but it couldn't be a full season. Maybe like a movie or something we could shoot in a few months. With everything Bill is doing now, he's never going to be free again. If he finds the time, we'll do it," Faison said (with a pitch that sounds very similar to what Pysch has been doing… and very successfully). "We're gonna do it because people still care about it and we enjoy spending time with each other," followed-up Lawrence with the confirmation. During a Q & A session with the audience, an attendee asked what the characters would be doing today when Reyes put out there what's been the subject of some very interesting fanfic: "I think Turk and JD finally come out" (to rousing applause). As for whether a musical episode could be on the horizon? Look, Lawrence is open to what the cast wants but… "I don't know if there will be a 'Scrubs' musical unless this cast all say they want to do that. Do you really want to hear Sarah [Chalke] sing? No, you don't," Lawrence joked in response.