Scrubs Stars Braff, Faison & Chalke Reflect on First Scene Together

Scrubs stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke look back on their first scene together from the 2001 pilot episode.

The trio reflect on their character introductions and the memorable Pac-Man arcade moment from "My First Day."

Behind-the-scenes memories include jokes about youthful looks and Faison's teeth during the original shoot.

Scrubs celebrates its revival with a 10th season on ABC, premiering February 25 and streaming on Hulu.

It seems like a lifetime ago when we met doctors John Dorian, Christopher Turk, and Elliot Reid as interns on Scrubs, which originally premiered on NBC in 2001. Now, 25 years later, the actors who brought them back to life in Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke are back with the series revival for its 10th season on ABC, its third on the network. It's also the first series from Bill Lawrence to be revived, thanks to its loyal fanbase, which includes those few who embraced the maligned season nine that ended its initial run. Braff, Faison, and Chalke are featured in the series' latest featurette, where they reflect on the pilot episode, "My First Day," which originally aired on October 2, 2001.

Scrubs Originals Braff, Faison, and Chalk Look Back at Their First Scene Together

The scene starts with Turk telling JD that the surgical interns are grabbing a beer as the duo observes the medical interns surrounding a Pac-Man arcade machine. JD mentions they're having a tournament, and Elliot emerges from behind the two, admitting she loves Pac-Man. Awestruck, JD nervously admits loving the Namco game too. As Elliot introduces herself, Turk tries to do the ET tap on her forehead, but she denies him. When JD introduces himself and Turk, Turk follows up asking if she's medical or surgical, deflated to her "medical" response.

As the three share a laugh, Braff starts, "Wow, we look so young. Obviously, that's our first response." He recalled the conditions of the pilot, which they shot not at the original abandoned hospital where they would film the rest of the series. Faison adds that he had different teeth during that time. As the trio shared a laugh, he continued joking that he still had his baby teeth before the Tooth Fairy came and took them. As Chalke asked what he got for them, he said, "Nine seasons." The trio close out by saying how young they looked, Braff threw in a Clueless reference, and Braff and Faison's remarks on how it could have been a love triangle between JD, Turk, and Elliot. Scrubs returns with a two-episode premiere on ABC on February 25th, streaming on Hulu, with new episodes on Wednesdays.

