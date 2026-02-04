Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs Teasers Spotlight Interns Jacob Dudman's Asher, Ava Bunn's Tosh

ABC's Scrubs is spotlighting two more of the revival series' newest interns: Jacob Dudman's Asher Green and Ava Bunn's Sam Tosh.

Asher is shown struggling with procedures, earning classic snark from Dr. Cox and awkward looks from JD.

TikTok-obsessed Tosh brings Gen Z energy, frustrating Dr. Cox with her love of medical influencers and ASMR.

The revival blends original stars with new faces, promising nostalgia and fresh hospital antics for fans.

Scrubs released teasers for the last of the new interns with Jacob Dudman's Asher Green and Ava Bunn's Sam Tosh. This follows the original introductions of Amanda Morrow's Dashana Trainor, David Gridley's Blake Lewis, and Layla Mohammadi's Amara Hadi. The latest class isn't expected to shoulder the burden of season nine's new faces but complement the existing core stars of Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, and Judy Reyes for the season 10 revival.

Scrubs: Meet Jacob Dudman's Asher Green and Ava Bunn's Sam Tosh

When we meet Asher and the PA announces his name, his mood instantly falls to dread before walking off, before it cuts to his scene. "Admittedly, I do still get a little woozy around some procedures," before Dr. Cox (McGinley) corrects him with, "All procedures," as we cut to him trying to inject into a patient's wrist, nervously. The patient looks at Dr. John "JD" Dorian (Braff) awkwardly, as he looks back with an equally cringy expression and shakes his head in disapproval.

For Tosh, we see her posing on her phone as Cox whistles to get her attention, calling her, "TikTok Doc!" When she acknowledges him before asking, "Do you know Dr. Randy? He's my favorite creator," as Cox makes faux excited faces to pretend to care, trying not to explode into a ball of rage, as she continues, "He breaks down procedures while doing bedtime ASMR. It'll give you really graphic dreams. I'll send it to you, you're gonna die."

Scrubs season 10 finds JD back at Sacred Heart after being away for years, working with his best friend and wife again at the same hospital where they came up as interns, but now trying to stay connected and teaching a new class while dealing with the reality of being middle-aged. Also returning from the original NBC/ABC series are Robert Maschio and Phill Lewis, with new additions Vanessa Bayer and Joel Kim Booster. Scrubs also has creator Bill Lawrence returning to serve as executive producer alongside Braff, Faison, Chalk, and showrunner Aseem Batra. The series returns on February 25th on ABC and streams on Hulu.

