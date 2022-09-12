Secret Invasion Cast Has Emilia Clarke Feeling Some "Star Struckness"

During D23 Expo 2022, Don Cheadle (James Rhodes/War Machine) was on hand to do more than confirm that Armor Wars was still happening. Oh, no. Because before that happens, Cheadle's Rhodes and Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury are going to need to team up to fight a war they may have already lost without knowing it. That's right, we're talking about the Jackson & Ben Mendelsohn-starring Secret Invasion, which finds the real Nick Fury (Jackson) returning to take on a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. And Cheadle was on hand to not only drop an official teaser trailer for the Disney+ event series but also share some thoughts on what's to come. Now, we're hearing from Jackson, Mendelsohn & Cheadle's co-star Emilia Clarke (HBO's Game of Thrones) now that she can openly discuss being part of the MCU with a cast as strong as this one.

"Jeeeze Louise, Marvel let me into their world…Their world that includes SAMUEL L FREAKING JACKSON! OLIVIA COLEMAN! BEN MENDELSOHN! Can't believe they let me and my star struckness near this much talent, I also can't believe I managed to get words out without dissolving into a fangurl. But here we are, and I really think you're gonna like it… I sure do," Clarke wrote in her Instagram post the day after the trailer was revealed to the world. Here's a look at the original post:

Joining Jackson, Mendelsohn, Cheadle, and Clarke are Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Martin Freeman, Killian Scott, Cobie Smulders, and Christopher McDonald. Now here's a look at the official trailer released for Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, hitting Disney+ in 2023:

Secret Invasion: "Secret Invasion" is a newly announced series heading to Disney+ that stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—characters who first met in "Captain Marvel." The crossover event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

And in the following red carpet interview, Smulders discusses how the series will showcase a more personal side to Nick Fury, revealing layers previously unaddressed :

In the clip below, Jackson sat down with ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel to talk a little Secret Invasion beginning at around the 10:05 mark. Towards the end of the interview, Kimmel asked Jackson how things were going with the MCU series and if he had wrapped work on it. "No. I'm not done. I am on my way back to London at some point in August," Jackson revealed. "But I got to go back and do stuff for 'The Marvels,' and then I got to do stuff for 'Secret Invasion.'"