Secret Invasion: Emilia Clarke on MCU Long-Term; Wants "Solo" Spinoff

While there's still quite a bit of Marvel Studios programming hitting Disney+ before it, we have to admit that the casting line-up for the upcoming live-action Secret Invasion series alone was enough to move it towards the top of our list. The series finds Samuel L. Jackson reprising his MCU role as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn reprising his role as the Skrull Talos from Captain Marvel, with the focus on the pair as they investigate a faction of Skrulls who've been living on Earth for years- and could be some familiar MCU faces viewers have grown to know and love. Joining Jackson and Mendelsohn are Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Killian Scott, and Christopher McDonald. Now in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter to promote her upcoming Image Comics miniseries M.O.M.: Mother of Madness, Clarke explains why she wouldn't mind sticking around the MCU as long as possible. And outside of the MCU, Clarke makes a pitch for revisiting her character Qi'ra from 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story to take care of some "unfinished business."

On Sticking Around the MCU Post-"Secret Invasion": "I mean, I should be so lucky is what I'll say to that. Everyone I know and everyone I've spoken to who is a part of the Marvel universe — and actors talk! Everyone has only the highest praise to offer. There's a reason why actors stay in it. They're so loved because they're having loads of fun. So I'm down for that. Sure!"

On Revisiting Qi'ra: Saying that the character is one that she would most like to revisit to settle some "unfinished business," Clarke has some thoughts on further adventures of Qi'ra- if Disney+ is listening. "She's [Qi'ra] the one that has the most unfinished business. I really had pages about what her life was and what it would be afterward. But I'm afraid I've heard nothing of [Disney+] being the case, so maybe I'll just write it and send it to them. I'll be like, 'Hey guys, I've got a few ideas.'"

