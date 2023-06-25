Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, streaming, TV | Tagged: cobie smulders, disney, maria hill, Marvel Studios, mcu, samuel l jackson, Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion Star Cobie Smulders on Maria Hill, MCU Future & More

Secret Invasion star Cobie Smulders reflects on her long Marvel Cinematic Universe history as Maria Hill since The Avengers & her MCU future.

Cobie Smulders has become an unsung hero as S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill since Phase I of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, making her franchise debut in 2012's The Avengers. She's made several recurring appearances throughout MCU on both the TV and theatrical front, with her latest foray in the Disney+ limited series Secret Invasion opposite her long-time co-star Samuel L. Jackson, who reprises his role as former S.H.I.E.L.D. Director Nick Fury. The How I Met Your Mother star spoke about her time as Hill to Vanity Fair and what lies ahead for her future in the MCU. The following contains major spoilers.

Cobie Smulders' Latest MCU turn in Secret Invasion

In the premiere episode "Resurrection," Maria dies at the end of the episode after getting shot by Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), the leader of a group of rebel Skrulls who has broken away from Talos' (Ben Mendelsohn) faction. "I mean, I didn't know I was an alien in 'Spider-Man,'" Smulders jokes referring to the Skrull twist in her 'Far From Home' (2019) cameo. "There is a multiverse now, so anything is possible. But I'm pretty sure this is it." (As for rumors that she appears in this fall's 'The Marvels,' Smulders denies them: "I don't know anything about that.") The actress confirmed her character's fate "It felt and it feels strange," she said. "Maria Hill's passing is very real, and it's shocking, and it feels very human. It was a sad day."

When Smulders was cast, she was deep in her sitcom success in HIMYM, "Everything was so new to me. Any action sequence was really new to me," she said. "I knew that the Avengers film was going to be a big film, and I was contractually obligated for a few more [projects]. I just didn't know where we were going." On the nuance, she gave her MCU character. "It has been about creating, finding what my place is in that world," Smulders said. "Maria Hill has always lived in the background and in the shadows. I've created my own world for her while all this other flashy stuff is going on onscreen. I'm creating this world for her that isn't being shown." For more, including how walking away from Maria Hill felt similar to her final bow on HIMYM and keeping her looming death a secret, you can check out the interview here. Secret Invasion streams Wednesdays on Disney+.

