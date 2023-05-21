Secret Invasion Teaser: Nick Fury Can't Rely on His "Special Friends" Hitting screens on June 21st, here's a new teaser for Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Samuel L. Jackson & Ben Mendelsohn-starring Secret Invasion.

With only a month to go until Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Samuel L. Jackson & Ben Mendelsohn-starring Secret Invasion hits our screens, we're getting a fresh look at what viewers can expect from the MCY espionage thriller. In the following teaser "Fight," we start to get to the heart of some of the key questions that the series will hopefully answer. Where are Nick Fury's (Jackson) "special friends"? And why is this a fight that Nick needs to do alone?

Earlier this week, director Ali Selim and producer Jonathan Schwartz shared how Captain America: The Winter Soldier proved that the powered-down, espionage side of the MCU could be popular with the fans and how that helped give the series a boost. "The first conversations I had [with Marvel] were, 'Nobody flies in the air in the show,'" Selim shared. "I realized, 'Yeah, they're doing something very different, and that's exciting.'" Schwartz adds that the upcoming series has the added bonus of being able to take a deeper dive into who Fury is as a person. "'The Winter Soldier' certainly gave us a lot of confidence that we could tell a story in that space that felt more like a paranoid thriller. 'Secret Invasion' takes that a step further, and you really get to dig into Nick. It becomes much more character-focused in a way that I really love," he added. For a look at what's to come, here's a look at the newest teaser for Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Secret Invasion – followed by a look back at the previously-released behind-the-scenes featurette and a look back at the official trailer & series overview (with the series hitting Disney+ screens on June 21s)t:

In Marvel Studios' new series "Secret Invasion," set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, and Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle. Ali Selim directs the series and executive-produces, along with fellow executive producers Jackson, Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kyle Bradstreet, and Brian Tucker. Bradstreet is also the head writer, and Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein serve as co-executive producers.

