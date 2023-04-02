Secret Invasion Trailer: Who Can Fury Trust If He Can't Trust Anyone? With the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series set to premiere on June 21st, here's a look at the latest official trailer for Secret Invasion.

It looks like a lot has changed in the MCU for Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury & Ben Mendelsohn's Skrull leader Talos since the end of Captain Marvel. The duo discovers that a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls has been infiltrating Earth for years. They could be some familiar faces we've come to know & love (or loathe) over the years, tired of waiting on Fury and Talos to follow through on their promise of a new Skrull homeworld. That's the premise behind Marvel Studios & Disney+'s live-action series Secret Invasion, set to hit streaming screens this June. And now, thanks to ESPN Sunday Night Baseball ( Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers) and the beauty of corporate synergy, we have a new official trailer to pass along. Following that, we have a look back at some new intel on the series that was released last week.

So who do you trust when you can't trust anyone? Here's a look at the official trailer for Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Secret Invasion, premiering on the streaming service on June 21st:

Created by Kyle Bradstreet and based on the Marvel Comics storyline of the same name by Brian Michael Bendis & Leinil Francis Yu, Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik, Emilia Clarke as G'iah, Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth, Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. In addition, the cast includes Dermot Mulroney, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, and Charlayne Woodard, with the six-episode series directed by Ali Selim. Jackson, Bradstreet, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Jonathan Schwartz, and Ali Selim, and Brian Tucker executive produce. Bradstreet is also the head writer, and Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein serve as co-executive producers.

Marvel's Secret Invasion: What We've Learned So Far…

Late last week, Vanity Fair posted a preview/overview of the upcoming streaming series that included a number of key details about the major players that we're about to meet. Here's a look at some of those highlights:

Since the 1990s-set Captain Marvel, the Skrulls have gotten really impatient about Fury following through on his promise of finding them a new home. "He told the Skrulls they were trying to find them a place to live," Jackson explains. "He promised them they were going to find them a planet or somewhere they could be. And that's not going so well."

Not helping the matter, Skrull resistance leader Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), who breaks from Talos's group to begin their "secret invasion" by disguising themselves in key roles to work their way into major positions of power.

We also have confirmation that Emilia Clarke's G'iah was seen previously in the MCU – at least the character was. "Remember when Ben was there with his wife and daughter [in Captain Marvel]? She's the little Skrull girl grown up. She's his daughter," Jackson revealed. As Clarke sees it, living with such powerful parents, G'iah's "punk" attitude is more than understandable. "It's hardened her for sure. There's a kind of punk feeling that you get from this girl. She's a refugee kid who's had Talos for a dad, you know what I mean? Maybe the fact that we didn't know he had a kid up until this point tells you everything you need to know about their relationship," Clarke shares. And forget about G'iah looking to Fury & his gang for help. "These people promised a lot of stuff a long time ago, and not a lot has happened. So understandably, a certain amount of resentment has been built. There's a lot of emotions that live within her, and there's a lot of confrontational aspects to her character that have come from circumstance. You understand why she has the feelings that she does."

Jackson on Don Cheadle's James "Rhodey" Rhodes: "This is a different kind of Rhodey—a political animal and not, you know, a guy who has a special suit. He's the president's right-hand man in this. So he's the guy that makes a lot of decisions—some good, some bad."

Jackson on Olivia Colman's Sonya Falsworth: "It's somebody that you've never seen her play before. She's coldblooded and just relishes being that person."

Cobie Smulders on Maria Hill's Humanity Being Key: "Listen, I would've loved superpowers at some point, but it's also intriguing playing a human in this world because you've made the choice to really put your life in jeopardy. This is a Marvel story where the humans can shine. Even though there are aliens, and there's going to be extraordinary fight sequences, this is about people on the ground talking to each other, and interviewing people, and really do hands-on work to get the information needed."

Jackson on Fury Going Eyepatch-Free: "He just doesn't wear the patch. The patch is part of who the strong Nick Fury was. It's part of his vulnerability now. You can look at it and see he's not this perfectly indestructible person. He doesn't feel like that guy."