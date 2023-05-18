Seinfeld: Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Pushing for Elaine to Have More To Do Julia Louis-Dreyfus (You Hurt My Feelings) reflects on her early Seinfeld days and having to push the writers to give Elaine more to do.

It's hard to argue that Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one of the most successful of the core Seinfeld cast that includes series star Jerry Seinfeld (Jerry), Jason Alexander (George), and Michael Richards (Kramer). The actress appeared in 171 of the 173 episodes of the NBC sitcom that ran from 1989-1998, appearing in all nine seasons as Elaine Benes. Early in the series run, Louis-Dreyfus fought for more screen time with creators Seinfeld and Larry David.

Making Elaine as Important as Jerry, George, and Kramer on Seinfeld

"Well, I never really approached it from the perspective of my gender, per se. I wanted to just play ball with everybody," Louis-Dreyfus told The Daily Beast while promoting her latest film, You Hurt My Feelings. "I'm not going to lie; in the beginning, I didn't always have a lot to do in certain episodes. And I would go to Larry and Jerry multiple times and say, 'Hey, you guys, write me more; I need to be in this show more.' That's what I just kept doing. And they did, but you see, they didn't write for me as a woman. They just wrote for me, for this character, as opposed to this gender, which I think is instructive in a lot of ways from a writing point of view."

Louis-Dreyfus' persistence paid off, earning seven consecutive Emmy Award nominations. In her post-Seinfeld days, the actress would score numerous other successful projects, including shows like CBS' The New Adventures of Old Christine and HBO's Veep. She even reunited with her Seinfeld co-stars in David's HBO series (which he also stars in) Curb Your Enthusiasm. For more, including her maligned days as a Saturday Night Live cast, how the variety series changed when she hosted decades later, the rejected Larry Charles Seinfeld episode, her thoughts on the series finale, and more, you can check out the interview here. A24's You Hurt My Feelings comes to theaters on May 26th. Seinfeld is available to stream on Netflix