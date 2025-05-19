Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: netflix, sesame street

Sesame Street Moves to Netflix's Neighborhood; Season 56 Changes

Sesame Street has a new home at Netflix, with a reimagined Season 56 set to hit the streamer later this year. Here's what you need to know...

After a little uncertainty, we can definitely tell you how to get to Sesame Street later this year: head on over to Netflix. Earlier today, the streamer announced that Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, and the rest of the neighborhood will kick off an all-new, reimagined 56th season of the long-running and iconic children's show (along with 90 hours of previous episodes). For those of you who don't have Netflix, here's how it will work. Sesame Street will continue to be available on PBS KIDS and across their digital video and games platforms, with the streaming service making episodes available day-and-date on PBS stations in the U.S. and across PBS KIDS digital platforms. In addition, Netflix will also be able to develop video games based on Sesame Street and Sesame Street Mecha Builders.

As we mentioned above, Season 56 is going to see some interesting changes to the format and structure – here's a rundown of what viewers can expect later this year:

New ways to play along. Cookie Monster opens his very own Cookie Cart on Sesame Street. Will there be cookie chaos or a sweet treat with every adventure? Abby's Fairy Garden is home to surprising and delightful magical creatures. What could possibly go wrong when Abby helps care for them?

To-camera moments. The characters speak directly to the viewers and invite them into the action—capturing emotions and interactions.

Animation overlays that highlight music, action, humor, and important story moments while adding visual excitement. Visual effects like wand sparkles, bubbles, and confetti will add a touch of anything-can-happen magic to the storytelling.

One 11-minute story. The longer format provides the opportunity to tell stories with even more character-driven humor and heart.

A new animated segment, "Tales from 123," that takes viewers INSIDE the most famous apartment building in the world where they can discover the wacky and whimsical building that Elmo, Cookie Monster, and friends call home.

The return of fan-favorite episodes of "Elmo's World" and "Cookie Monster's Foodie Truck."

Stemming from Sesame Workshop, Netflix's Sesame Street Season 56 is executive-produced by Sal Perez and Kay Wilson Stallings. Emmy, Humanitas, and NAACP Award-nominated Halcyon Person (Karma's World, Dee & Friends in Oz) will serve as the show's new head writer.

