Posted in: Fox, TBS, TV | Tagged: american dad, family guy, SAG-AFTRA, seth macfarlane, wga

Seth MacFarlane on Family Guy Picket Line, Donates to SAG-AFTRA/WGA

Seth MacFarlane joined the Family Guy picket line & donated $1M to support those being impacted by the WGA & SAG-AFTRA strikes.

With the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, entertainment professionals across the industry are suffering from work stoppages as unions and studios continue to clash over labor disagreements. One measure to help is The Entertainment Community Fund, formerly known as the Actors Fund. The organization helps provide financial assistance for industry workers during both strikes. The WGA strike has been active since May, while the SAG-AFTRA started in July. The fund received a generous contribution from Seth MacFarlane, the creator behind animated hits Family Guy and American Dad! , the live-action comedy Ted, and Hulu's sci-fi series The Orville, in the amount of $1 million.

Seth MacFarlane Joins Other Notable Donors to Support WGA & SAG-AFTRA Strikes

Other donors Variety learned include The Katie McGrath & JJ Abrams Family Foundation, Stacey Abrams, Annette Bening, Tom Bergeron, Greg Berlanti, Rachel Bloom, Rosanne Cash in memory of Johnny Cash, Suzanne Collins and Cap Pryor, Vince Gilligan, Lynn Nottage, Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley, Shonda Rhimes, and Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw. The fund has raised more than $6.3 million since May 1 from more than 7,500 donors to help support film and television workers.

"The Entertainment Community Fund is overcome with gratitude to the prominent leaders in our community who have donated in support of film and television workers in need," Entertainment Community Fund chair Annette Bening said in a statement Tuesday morning. "Each day, the calls for help increase; these gifts will immediately assist so many in our industry who are still struggling to recover after the pandemic. We also hope that these impactful gifts will inspire others, if they can, to donate to support our crucial work." The previous week Dwayne Johnson's seven-figure contribution to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Relief Fund. In addition, MacFarlane posted a heartfelt message on social media to stand in solidarity with the cast and crew of Family Guy – here's a look:

Pictured here are some of the incredible members of the Family Guy team this morning. Back in 2010, I was one foot out the door gearing up for "Ted", with no sense yet of the future of the animated series without me. I needn't have worried. The amazing team of writers, artists,… pic.twitter.com/WaWnrVs2Pt — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) August 1, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!