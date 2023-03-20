The Orville Creator Seth MacFarlane Remaining "Cautiously Optimistic" Responding to fans regarding the wait for a decision, The Orville creator Seth MacFarlane says that he's remaining "cautiously optimistic."

Okay, we're liking this. We haven't done a double update on Seth MacFarlane's The Orville (with the added "New Horizons" for Season 3) in a long time. And we, for one (we know, it gets confusing for us, too), are feeling all sorts of ways (in a good way) that we have the same appreciation for the phrase "cautiously optimistic" as MacFarlane does. Because that was the vibe we got from Chad L. Coleman (Klyden) recently when he addressed the show's status during an interview. Now, MacFarlane has also addressed the wait (229 days and counting) in a tweet on Monday. "The industry is in the midst of a time of upheaval and transition. I wish I could provide a definitive answer to your question," MacFarlane explained. That said, there's still reason to remain in what's become our constant state of being (like how Mark Ruffalo's Dr. Bruce Banner reveals in "The Avengers" that he's always angry). "At the moment, all I can say is that I remain… cautiously optimistic," MacFarlane added.

Here's a look at MacFarlane's tweet from earlier today, explaining the current state of streaming affairs while also emphasizing cautious optimism. Following that, we have a look back at what Coleman had to share in a recent interview:

The industry is in the midst of a time of upheaval and transition. I wish I could provide a definitive answer to your question. At the moment, all I can say is that I remain… cautiously optimistic. 🚀 https://t.co/DIsZWBJFga — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) March 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

As his fans are already well-aware, Coleman has joined the cast of the third season of The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois in the role of major Metropolis power player Bruno Mannheim. Speaking with CinemaBlend about his upcoming run on the series, Coleman was sounding pretty positive & cautiously optimistic about where things stand. "We're all in the loop and out of the loop. We think it's gonna happen, but it's still up in the air. There's so much going on with all of these studios that it's just like, 'Well, we gotta settle this thing first, then we can really decide on that thing.' A bunch of that is going on. We hope so. Seth has an amazing relationship with Dana [Walden] and with Disney, who's running it now. And they said they've had promising meetings, so we'll see."