Severance Season 2, Presumed Innocent & More: Apple TV+ Spotlight

Apple TV+ rolled out a new trailer that included looks at Severance Season 2, Presumed Innocent, Slow Horses Series 4, and much more.

There's nothing like a global developers conference to roll out some looks at what's to come from Apple TV+. That's what viewers were treated to today – with a number of new and returning series getting the spotlight in the streaming service's WWDC 2024 "Coming to Apple TV+" trailer. So what are we talking about? If you're a fan looking for more on Dark Matter, Presumed Innocent, Pachinko Season 2, Silo Season 2, Severance Season 2, Slow Horses Series 4, Lady in the Lake, Bad Monkey, and Shrinking Season 2, then you will definitely want to check out the video waiting for you above. And speaking of Severance, here's an official first-look image from the second season:

And here's a look at one of the series previewed during Apple TV+'s look at what's to come – Presumed Innocent:

Originally published in 1987 and adapted in 1990 as a Harrison Ford-starring feature film, series star & executive producer Jake Gyllenhaal (Donnie Darko, Road House), David E. Kelley, and J.J. Abrams's adaptation of bestselling author Scott Turow's courtroom thriller Presumed Innocent finds Gyllenhaal taking on the lead role of chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich. Over the course of eight episodes, the limited series will take viewers on a gripping journey through a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney's office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. Set to explore obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, Sabich will fight to hold his family and marriage together.

Joining Gyllenhaal in the cast for the limited series are Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle, and Renate Reinsve. Apple TV+'s Presumed Innocent hails from Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television (where Bad Robot has an overall deal). Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich executive produce for Bad Robot. Kelley serves as showrunner and executive-produces through David E. Kelley Productions alongside Matthew Tinker. Dustin Thomason, Sharr White, and Gyllenhaal also serve as executive producers. Turow and Miki Johnson will serve as co-executive producers. Anne Sewitsky serves as executive producer and directs the first two episodes along with the final episode. Emmy Award-winning director Greg Yaitanes is an executive producer and directs episodes three through seven.

