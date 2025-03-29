Posted in: Apple, HBO, TV | Tagged: game of thrones, Severance

Severance Star Gwendoline Christie on Wanting to Be "Challenged," GOT

Gwendoline Christie compares Brienne of Tarth on "Game of Thrones" to Lorne on AppleTV's "Severance," wanting similar challenging roles.

Gwendoline Christine has emerged as a powerhouse not only because of her frame but also because of her talents as an actor. One of her first roles as an actor became one of her biggest signature ones as Brienne of Tarth in HBO's Game of Thrones, making her debut in season two in 2012 and remaining with the show until the end in 2019. She's also had more memorable roles since in Star Wars, The Sandman, and Wednesday. Christie spoke to Deadline Hollywood to compare her character from the David Benioff and D.B. Weiss fantasy series to her role in AppleTV+'s Severance as Lorne, a severed employee at Lumon Industries running the Mammalians Nurturable division, introduced in season two.

Gwendoline Christie Breaks Down GOT's Brienne of Tarth to Severance's Lorne

As far as differentiating her valiant knight in the savage world of Westeros, "I adored playing Brienne of Tarth in 'Game of Thrones,' but my view of Brienne of Tarth is that she wanted to be a knight, and she was always in service of an idea larger than herself," Christie said. "She was also connected to the idea of chivalry, and none of those acts of killing she wanted to do. It wasn't out of pleasure, and it wasn't out of a psychic propelling into a destructive state. It was actually about carrying about what was necessary and the passion that filled that."

Christie broke down how Lorne is a nuanced role and how the Dan Erickson-created series fulfilled that. "Lorne is a woman that is ricocheting between several different mental states and is dealing with awkward pressure in a way that's causing her to explode, and I just want to do more. I want to play more complicated people. I want to be challenged more. I want to do more arthouse films. I love to be involved in television projects of this quality. It's a great pleasure and it's a genuine pleasure to be involved in 'Severance' and a real dream come true. I want to do more. I feel like I'm just beginning."

All eight seasons of Game of Thrones are available to stream on Max. Both seasons of Severance is available to stream on AppleTV+.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!