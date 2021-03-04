Shadecraft: Lucifer Showrunner, Netflix Team for Image Comics Adapt

Lucifer co-showrunner Joe Henderson (11/22/63, White Collar) apparently likes staying busy and likes at least part of that "busy" happening at Netflix- and it appears the streaming service is more than happy to oblige. On Thursday, THR reported that Netflix is looking to develop Henderson and artist Lee Garbett's upcoming Image Comics comic book Shadecraft to series. Set to premiere later this month, the comics book focuses on 16-year-old Zadie Lu, who finds herself not only dealing with regular high school problems but also this feeling that the shadows are somehow coming to life around her. Henderson is set to co-write the pilot with Georgia Lee (The Expanse, The 100, Carnival Row), with Henderson and Lee executive-producing and Garbett attached to produce. The Image comic book series represents the second time Henderson and Garbett have teamed up, with their Eisner Award-nominated Skyward set up at Sony Pictures.

"A big appeal of every book I do with Lee is throwing him impossible challenges and seeing him rise to the occasion," said Henderson during a recent interview. "In Shadecraft, he's not just playing with two-dimensional shadows, he also has to portray them stepping into three dimensions without losing the sense of grounded reality." Set for publication by Image Comics for Wednesday, March 31, here's a look at Henderson and Garbett's upcoming Image Comics comic book Shadecraft:

Zadie Lu is afraid of her own shadow. She's a teenager, so she REALLY should have grown out of it by now, right? But something weird is happening in her small town. Zadie could swear the shadows are coming to life. Watching her. Trying to KILL her. But how do you fight something you can't even touch? And how does all of this tie into her FAMILY, of all things? From the creative team that brought you the Eisner-nominated SKYWARD, writer JOE HENDERSON (showrunner of Netflix's Lucifer) and artist LEE GARBETT (Captain Marvel). Join Zadie Lu as she ventures into the shadows to face her fears and discovers a legacy she never knew she had.