She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Key Art Honors Charlie Cox's Daredevil

We had a feeling this was going to happen. Charlie Cox's Daredevil/Matt Murdock made his appearance in this week's episode of writer Jessica Gao & director Kat Coiro's Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and let's just say that it would appear he made quite the first impression. And then, the streamer released the scene from the episode when She-Hulk & Daredevil first meet up (and throw down). So it seems like all of the seeds had been planted, and what grew from them on Friday was some very cool key art honoring Cox's official on-screen appearance.

UPDATE: Whoops! We have one for Cox's Matt Murdock, too!

Now, here's a look back at that first encounter between Daredevil and She-Hulk from S01E08 "Ribbit and Rip It":

In the previously-released midseason trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jen seeks out some sage advice from Cox's Matt Murdock… and Daredevil. And based on the moments that were shared, it looks like Jen (and She-Hulk) are quickly becoming big fans:

Now here's a look back at the two previously-released official trailers & series overview, with the first eight episodes currently streaming on Disney+:

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, Nicholas Cirillo, and Griffin Matthews. In addition, Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returns as Emil Blonsky, aka The Abomination, and Benedict Wong returns as Wong. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot & additional episodes (E02-E04; E08; E09) of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia (E05-E07). Coiro, Gao, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum executive produce, with Wendy Jacobson & Jennifer Booth co-executive producing.