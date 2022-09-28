She-Hulk: Attorney at Law S01E07 Preview: Jen's Car Needs An Apology

So it's six episodes down and three to go for head writer Jessica Gao and director Kat Coiro's Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk, Attorney at Law. And after last week's episode (S01E06 "Just Jen") gave us our long-awaited chance to really get to know Maslany's Jennifer Walters better, Jen's search for some clarity leads her to some more quality time with Emil Blonsky, aka Abomination (Tim Roth). But before Jen gets a chance to continue on, she gets a chance to meet two of Blonsky's wellness retreat clients. As you're about to see from the following scene, the duo makes a very impactful first impression… on Jen's car.

Now here's a look at your sneak preview for this week's episode of Marvel Studios & Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Following that, we have a recap of last week's episode to help get you up to speed:

And in the following featurette, the cast and creative team discuss how the series looks to shatter stereotypes, pulverize prejudices, and clobber everyday conventions:

In the previously-released midseason trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jen (Maslany) seeks out some sage advice from Cox's Matt Murdock… and Daredevil. And based on the moments that were shared, it looks like Jen (and She-Hulk) are quickly becoming big fans:

Now here's a look back at the two previously-released official trailers & series overview, with the first six episodes currently streaming on Disney+:

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, Nicholas Cirillo, and Griffin Matthews. In addition, Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returns as Emil Blonsky, aka The Abomination, and Benedict Wong returns as Wong. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot & additional episodes (E02-E04; E08; E09) of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia (E05-E07). Coiro, Gao, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum executive produce, with Wendy Jacobson & Jennifer Booth co-executive producing.