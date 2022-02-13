She-Hulk Fall/Early Winter? Ms. Marvel Mid-Summer? Let's Do The Math

So the last time we checked in on how things were looking with Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk, director & executive producer Kat Coiro (Modern Family, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) was offering some personal perspectives as well as a clue or two to what viewers can expect (more on that below). This time around, we're taking a look at when fans can expect to see the highly-anticipated series. During one of the company's earnings calls last week, Disney head Bob Chapek touched up upcoming Marvel Studios projects when he reconfirmed that the Oscar Isaac & Ethan Hawke-starring Moon Knight would arrive on March 30, followed by Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk. Now assuming that's the precise release order, this is where the calendar gets tricky. With Ms. Marvel expected this Summer (encompassing a June to mid-September window), that would mean She-Hulk would hit screens in the fall. But now you have to factor in the staggered Marvel Studios/Lucasfilm release schedule. With Obi-Wan Kenobi debuting on May 25, we would expect Ms. Marvel to premiere shortly after that and running into late August or early September. But that would put things at Marvel about to have two series premiere in a row (Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk), so is it possible that Andor could be slid in-between and She-Hulk is moved deeper into the fall and potentially flirting with an early winter debut? Something to think about…

Speaking with Collider in support of her upcoming Jennifer Lopez & Owen Wilson-starring feature film Marry Me, Coiro offered some insight into how she ended up helming the MCU series as well as what fans can expect (while looking to avoid any spoiler traps):

On How She Came Aboard "She-Hulk": "I'm a huge fan of the MCU, and I was actually a giant fan of the She-Hulk comics, so when I heard they were making it, I went full-court press and really sold myself as the person to bring this story to life. It was a huge and involved process. Marvel is one of the most collaborative environments in the world. Even though he's producing so many things, Kevin [Feige], and Lou [D'Esposito] and Victoria [Alonso] and Brad [Winderbaum], have such a hand in everything. The process was really about getting on the same page and making sure that we were like-minded. It's never about anybody's ego. It's about bringing these stories to life. It was a long process, but those processes to get a job become very easy when you're really passionate about the material, which I was in the case of that one."

On What Coiro Appreciates About The MCU: "I can't say very much about the show, but I'm really happy with it. Part of what I appreciate about the MCU is that it's an ever-expanding universe. It's almost like an organic being that really responds to what's going on in the culture and really listens to its fans. I will say that I think there's a real connectedness to the people who love the MCU and listening to what they want, and I hope we satisfy the fans."

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton, Girls5eva) as (reportedly) Amelia, and reportedly Josh Segarra (Arrow, Orange Is the New Black) in an undisclosed role- with Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk and Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returning as The Abomination. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing & directing the pilot, and additional episodes of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia.