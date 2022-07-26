She-Hulk Inspired by Fleabag; Jameela Jamil No Fan of Her Running

If you had a chance to check out Marvel Studios' San Diego Comic-Con panel this past weekend, then you know that Disney+'s Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law made its presence known in a big way. Along with the team showing up live to support the series, we were also treated to a new trailer (more on that below) that does an excellent job of showing you what an MCU sitcom looks like… and from what we've seen so far, it's working for us. To that end, lead director Kat Coiro, head writer Jessica Gao, and Maslany (Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk) explained to Total Film how a certain celebrated Phoebe Waller-Bridge series was an influencer on the series and how Maslany's a fan of the show's uniquely personal perspective. Following that, Jameela Jamil (Titania) continues to be her wonderfully honest self when she explains why she's more surprised to find herself starring in an MCU project than anyone else.

Though Coiro also name-dropped FOX's Ally McBeal as a comparison, Maslany sees Waller-Bridge's Fleabag as representing the tone and general themes they were aiming for with She-Hulk. "We talked a lot about 'Fleabag.' The irreverence of ['Fleabag'] and the sense of humor… there's a lot there that I can definitely see that they drew from as inspiration," she explained. Gao added, "Because the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe has already done a fantastic job of huge action, enormous stakes. It's always the fate of the universe, the fate of the free world. But that can't be every single day. What happens in between those movies when these characters just have to live their lives, when they have to go on dates, when they have to go grocery shopping, when they have to see their family at a reunion?" And it's examining everyday human aspects among the "fantastic" all around them that's key. "We definitely explore what it's like to be a modern woman dating online," Coiro explained. "It was just so embarrassingly human, and that's what drew me in. I loved seeing that her dating life was just as much of a stress as potentially becoming one of the Avengers," Maslany added. And now, here's a look at Jamil giving possibly the best description ever that someone's ever done to describe how they run:

Now here's a look at the newest trailer for Marvel Studios & Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, Nicholas Cirillo, and Griffin Matthews. In addition, Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returns as Emil Blonsky aka The Abomination, and Benedict Wong returns as Wong. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot & additional episodes (E02-E04; E08; E09) of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia (E05-E07). Coiro, Gao, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum executive produce, with Wendy Jacobson & Jennifer Booth co-executive producing.