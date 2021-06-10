She-Hulk: Jameela Jamil Reportedly Joins Disney+ Series As Titania

Even with all of the focus this week being on Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Loki, the upcoming She-Hulk series is making some news on its own with word that Jameela Jamil (The Good Place, The Misery Index) has joined the cast in a major role. Variety is confirming via sources that Jamil has been tapped for the role of Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of She-Hulk. Reps for Marvel Studios and Jamil did not respond to questions. Jamil would be joining a cast that includes Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk and Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, and Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton, Girls5eva) as (reportedly) Amelia- with Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk and Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returning as The Abomination. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room and executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot and several additional episodes of the legal comedy.

During a WandaVision media weekend press event for the studio's first live-action entry for the streaming service from earlier this year, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was asked what viewers' expectations should be when it comes to runtimes for the studio's upcoming slate- including She-Hulk. "Well, we're looking a little differently. We're looking at it as developing them as either six hour-episodes, or nine or 10 half-hour episodes," Feige explained. "So, for instance, 'WandaVision' started that way and 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' as 30 minutes, but because it's streaming, it's Disney+, and the rules have blurred over the years, yes. Some can be 23 minutes. Some can be much longer than that. But 'She-Hulk,' for instance, is being developed as 10 30-minute episodes. Some will be longer and some will be shorter. 'Loki,' 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' is being developed as six 40-50-minute episodes" (with Moon Knight set to fall in the six, 40-50 minute episode range, and no mention of runtimes for Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, or What If…?).