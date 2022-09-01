She-Hulk: Mark Ruffalo Shares MCU (Megan Cinematic Universe) Audition

By now, you've either seen or heard that singer, rapper & all-around multi-talent Megan Thee Stallion is officially part of the MCU thanks to Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. While trying to avoid major spoilers, we do go more into detail about it below as we hear about what the experience was like. But we would be remiss if we passed on the opportunity to give Mark Ruffalo the honor (or shame?) that he's due. Taking to Twitter, Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk's real-life alter ego offered a sample of (what appears to be) his twerking abilities. We're… uh… we're going to give you a second to let that sink in…

Here's a look at what Ruffalo had to offer in terms of an "audition reel" and… well… an "A" for effort?!? And while we're proud to have him as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we're not quite sure he has what it takes yet for "Thee Megan Cinematic Universe":

And here's a look at Jameela Jamil sharing some behind-the-scenes looks with Megan:

You're all welcome! ❤️ I asked her to be in the show and she said YES! And She Hulk twerking with Thee Stallion history was made. And it was glorious. Amen. 👑 https://t.co/kEQH9oXIeE pic.twitter.com/c9Ro2RzLhR — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) September 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Writer Jessica Gao, director Kat Coiro, and Maslany had a ton to share during an interview with EW, from what it was like working with Megan, how it all came about, and… some dancing dailies footage of Maslany & Megan that sounds like it needs to see the light of day?!? #ReleaseTheMaslanyMeganTwerkCut, anyone? Without going into heavy details, let's just say that Megan is a major factor in a case that Jen (Maslany) is working on involving a little "Asgardian mistaken identity." And from there, Jen signs herself a new client, and the two celebrate with some celebratory twerking. Now here's a behind-the-scenes look at how it all came about:

Gao Didn't Know They Could "Dream That Big" for a Guest Star: "We didn't even know that we could dream that big. When we wrote the script, all we knew was we needed to have a female celebrity who was very famous, very successful, and very beautiful. But we didn't know if it was going to be an actress, or a model, or a musician. And depending on who it was, we knew we'd probably have to tweak the story a little bit to fit whoever we ended up casting." – Gao

Viewers Have Jameela Jamil to Thank for Recommending Megan: "Jameela one day floated the idea of Megan, and the moment she said that, and the moment we realized that that could be a possibility, we were like, 'Stop everything. That's it. The conversation's done. We only care about Megan now. And if Megan will do it, then that settles it.'" – Gao

Megan Being an MCU Fan Helped Secure the Deal: "We found out that Megan loves Marvel and superhero stuff, so it was incredible. It really came together very quickly, and we didn't even have time to stop and just stand in awe at the fact that this was actually happening. It was everyone's dream come true, especially Tatiana." – Gao

Coiro Thought the End Credits Scene Needed More Butt: "I had to keep telling them to tilt the camera down — get the butt. Their reaction was to stay on the face, and I was like, 'Down, down, down!'" – Coiro

Maslany Wanted a Scene with Megan… and Everyone Wanted She-Hulk & Megan Twerking Together: "Tatiana really wanted a scene with Megan, and we saw how fun that energy would be and how it would be a missed opportunity not to have them on screen together. And we also learned that She-Hulk's a great twerker, which was a surprise to all of us." – Coiro

Maslany Says She's Been "Prepping My Whole Life" for Her Scene with Megan: "I've been watching Megan's videos since she came out and seeing her on stage, and I'd done my hours." – Maslnay

Gao Wants the Dailies of Maslany & Megan Dancing Released…: "I think it was one of Tatiana's happiest days of her life and I really hope that they release the dailies of that footage because they danced for so long. I hope they just release all of it unedited, uncut, so that you can see the pure joy." – Gao

… But Maslany? Maybe Not Much…: "It definitely doesn't look as cool on the day as it does after the VFX have done their work on it. It's this little gray pajama person and Megan Thee Stallion dancing together — it's a very odd pairing." – Maslany