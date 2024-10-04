Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: he-man, masters of the universe, She-Ra

She-Ra: Heidi Schreck Tapped to Write, Exec-Produce Live-Action Series

Amazon MGM Studios and DreamWorks Animation have tapped Heidi Schreck to write and executive-produce the upcoming live-action She-Ra series.

We first learned in September 2021 that Amazon was looking to Princess Adora to have the power and save the day—except they wanted her adventures to be live-action. Eight months later, in May 2022, it was reported that Nicole Kassell (Watchmen, Westworld) would direct and executive-produce the pilot should it move forward. But since that time, things have been a bit quiet – until today. Amazon MGM Studios and DreamWorks Animation have found the show's writer, with Heidi Schreck (Billions, Nurse Jackie) reportedly on board to pen the series and serve as an executive producer (with Robin Sweet also executive-producing). Should the project get a series green light from the streaming service, it will mark the first time that that character has been brought to life in a live-action adaptation since she debuted in the 1985 animated film He-Man and She-Ra: The Secret of the Sword and was incorporated into the MOTU franchise until her own spinoff cartoon series, She-Ra: Princess of Power.

Princess Adora is the long-lost twin sister of Prince Adam, aka He-Man, in the original animated series. Kidnapped as a baby by Hordak of the Evil Horde and taken to the planet Etheria, Adora was mind-controlled into serving as a Force Captain of the Horde before He-Man eventually helped her break the mind control and gifted her the Sword of Protection, which allows her to transform into She-Ra and grants her incredible skills and powers. The character's spinoff series would go on to run from 1985 to 1986 for two seasons and 100 episodes. Netflix's animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power established a backstory for the character that removed connections to He-Man, Eternia, and the MOTU franchise. This time around, Adora joins the Horde on Etheria out of a need to belong. She would eventually break from the Horde after discovering the Sword of Protection and helping lead a rebellion against the Horde on Etheria. The streaming series would go on to run for five seasons and 52 episodes, wrapping up on Netflix in May of last year. The upcoming Amazon MGM Studios and DreamWorks Animation live-action series will not be connected to the animated series.

