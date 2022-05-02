Shining Girls S01E04 "Attribution" Preview: Kirby's Getting Too Close

Last week brought the three-episode premiere of Apple TV+'s highly-anticipated series Shining Girls, and it's clear by the time the credits rolled that the series' mysteries are just beginning to unravel. Based on Lauren Beukes' best-selling novel and starring & executive produced by Emmy Award-winner Elisabeth Moss, the gripping metaphysical thriller follows Moss' newspaper archivist Kirby Mazrachi, who partners with reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to solve a murder that mirrors her own traumatic assault. But as the cases become more and more linked, personal traumas and blurred realities reveal an evil more timeless than anyone imagined. Along with Moss and Moura, the cast also includes Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman, Jamie Bell, and more. And now we have a clip from this week's episode, but before we get to that? Here's a look at preview images and an overview for S01E04 "Attribution" as pressure mounts for the story to go public.

Shining Girls Season 1 Episode 4 "Attribution": Pressure mounts to take Kirby's (Moss) story to print. Dan (Moura) explores possible connections between the murder victims, while Kirby tries to make sense of a piece of evidence.

And in the following clip, Kirby & Dan touch base before Kirby looks to follow up on a possible lead. But as you're about to see, there's someone very interested in what Kirby's up to… and what she's learning about the truth:

Based on Lauren Beukes' best-selling novel, "Shining Girls" follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss) as a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after enduring a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she partners with seasoned, yet troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (played by Wagner Moura), to uncover her attacker's identity. As they realize these cold cases are inextricably linked, their own personal traumas and Kirby's blurred reality allow her assailant to remain one step ahead.

Apple TV+'s Shining Girls is adapted for television and executive produced by showrunner Silka Luisa, who also serves as showrunner. Moss stars, directs & executive produces through Love and Squalor Pictures, alongside Lindsey McManus. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson, and Michael Hampton executive produce through Appian Way. Michelle MacLaren directs and executive produces with Rebecca Hobbs for MacLaren Entertainment. Daina Reid directs and executive produces. Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga also serve as executive producers.