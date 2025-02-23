Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: sag awards, shogun

Shōgun Writers Have "Great Idea" for Season 2: Sanada Offers Update

Hiroyuki Sanada offered some updates on the second season of Shōgun, sharing that he has read "a few pages" of the scripts and more.

It was about two weeks ago when we last checked in on how things were looking with series co-creators, executive producers, and writers Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks' Cosmo Jarvis, Anna Sawai, and Hiroyuki Sanada-starring Shōgun. "We're coming out of the writers' room now. We're also done with the 10 episodes, and we have our finale now. That's allowing us to start figuring out how we're going to shoot this. But we're very excited about the plan," Marks shared at the Critics Choice Awards, offering a look at where things stand behind the scenes. "I think the thing to take away, more than anything, is how, I hope, people are going to be surprised with some of the big ideas as soon as the first episode of part two. So, we'll start there and see where it takes us for future stories. But we're really excited about it, especially for [Hiroyuki Sanada]."

Now, thanks to tonight's SAG Awards red carpet, we're getting an update from Sanada on where things stand – including an interesting note about how the award show tonight might be the last time he sees everyone from the show before Season 2 filming begins. While a filming start hasn't been set yet, Sanada revealed that he's read "a few pages" of the scripts so far. From there, Sanada notes that the writers have a "great idea" for the second season, teasing that viewers should have a "good surprise" waiting for them. In terms of being able to film at least part of Season 2 in Japan, Sanada added that they are not sure yet but they are "researching" and working on "finding the possibilities."

The cast of FX's 10-episode limited series Shōgun includes Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige, a notorious backstabber and close ally of Toranaga; Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi, the young leader of the fishing village where Blackthorne's ship was found; Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari, a powerful bureaucrat who is Toranaga's chief rival; Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji, a widow who must find new purpose amidst her lord's fight; Tokuma Nishioka as Toda Hiromatsu, Toranaga's trusted general and closest friend; Shinnosuke Abe as Toda Hirokatsu (Buntaro), Mariko's jealous husband; Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado, the brash son of Toranaga with a strong desire to prove himself; and Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba no Kata, the revered mother of the heir who will stop at nothing to put an end to Toranaga and his threat to her son's power.

Produced by FX Productions, the limited series sees Marks serving as showrunner and executive-producing alongside Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca, and Kondo (with Hiroyuki Sanada serving as a producer).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!