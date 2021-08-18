Shudder Goes Behind The Monsters: Chucky, Candyman, Freddy & More

Shudder has ordered six episodes of a new series called Behind The Monsters, written and directed by Gabrielle Binkley and Anthony Uro for Stage 3 Productions. The six episodes will put the focus on six slasher icons: Chucky, Michael Myers, Pinhead, Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, and Candyman. Each episode is set to feature interviews with experts, the writers, directors, and actors from the original films that made each character a horror legend. Additional experts and guests set to appear on the Shudder series include Drac & Swan Boulet (The Boulet Brothers' Dragula), Horror Noire documentary writer and producer Ashlee Blackwell, The Last Podcast on the Left's Ben Kissel & Henry Zebrowski, Blumhouse producer Ryan Turek and filmmakers Jeffrey Reddick (Final Destination), April Wolfe (Black Christmas, 2019), David Bruckner (Hellraiser reboot), and filmmaker & drag artist Peaches Christ.

Shudder Bolsters Their Documentary Portfolio

Here are the details for each episode:

• CANDYMAN, featuring interviews with the original Candyman (1992) director Bernard Rose and stars Tony Todd and Virginia Madsen; Candyman (2021) Director Nia DaCosta; and Horror Noire's Tananarive Due, among others.

• CHUCKY, with interviews with Child's Play (1988) Creator/Writer Don Mancini, Director Tom Holland, and star Catherine Hicks, along with the voice of Chucky, Brad Dourif, among others.

• JASON VOORHEES, including interviews with Kane Hodder, actor/stuntman from Friday the 13th Parts VII & VIII, Jason Goes to Hell and Jason X, and Tom Savini, special effects creator on Friday the 13th Parts I & IV, among others.

• MICHAEL MYERS, featuring interviews with actor Nick Castle from Halloween and the new Halloween films from Blumhouse, as well as Halloween (2018) stunt actor James Jude Courtney, among others.

• FREDDY KRUEGER, including interviews with A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) and Wes Craven's New Nightmare (1994) stars Heather Langenkamp and Lin Shaye, as well as Special Effects Designer Jim Doyle, among others.

• PINHEAD, including an interview with Hellraiser actor Doug Bradley and others.

Honestly, I was just thinking to myself last night that while we have gotten long-form docs on Jason, Michael, and Freddy (and great ones at that), characters like Chucky and Candyman have yet to get that definitive look at their respective histories. Hopefully, this series will help remedy that. Behind The Monsters will debut on Shudder weekly starting on October 26th.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.