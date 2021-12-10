Six Feet Under: HBO & Alan Ball Reportedly In Development on Follow-Up

Running from 2001-2005 (spanning five seasons and 63 episodes), if there's one thing that fans of Alan Ball's (True Blood, Here and Now, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks) award-winning Six Feet Under can say about the beloved series is that had a pretty definitive ending when it wrapped its run. We're talking a flash-forward showing us what the future had in store for our favorite characters (the ones still alive by that point). So you can imagine the surprise earlier today when Variety reported first and exclusively that a follow-up to the series was in very early development at the cable giant. Though Ball and original executive producers Bob Greenblatt & David Janollari are attached to executive produce this new project, there currently isn't a writer attached and no decision has been made if the project will be a reboot or sequel series (with reps from those involved not offering official comments on the report).

With its first episode, Ball's series made quite an impact. Richard Jenkins's Nate Fisher Sr. dies in the opening episode, only to become more of an impactful presence on the series and his family via flashbacks as well as in the minds of the various characters. Joining Jenkins on the series were Peter Krause (yup, our feels our still crushed over what happened there), Michael C. Hall (another "feels" crusher when he thinks he sees David), Frances Conroy, Lauren Ambrose, Freddy Rodriguez, Mathew St. Patrick, and Rachel Griffiths. The series would also go on to spotlight such known names as Justina Machado, Rainn Wilson, Kathy Bates, Catherine O'Hara, Sandra Oh, Adam Scott, and others. Considered by many critics and viewers as one of the best shows of modern times if not all-time, Six Feet Under would go on to receive 53 total Emmy nominations over the course of its run, as well as a number of Golden Globe Awards (including 2002's Best Drama Series top prize).