Skeleton Crew Cast Won't Appear on The Mandalorian First: Jon Favreau

With Lucasfilm & Disney+'s Pedro Pascal-starring The Mandalorian set to return to streaming screens next month, we were hoping that we would start to get some new intel on another "Star Wars" universe series that's caught our eye. In this case, we're talking about the upcoming Jude Law-starring Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Stemming from director Jon Watts & writer Chris Ford (Spider-Man: Homecoming) and with Watts, Ford, Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni executive producing, the series was referred to as "a galactic version of classic Amblin [Think "Spielberg"] coming-of-age adventure films of the '80s" by the studio & streamer in the past. Now, before his ceremony to receive his "star" on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Favreau is offering some quick updates on the project during his Variety profile. First up, if you're expecting any of the characters from Skeleton Crew to show up first on The Mandalorian (think Ahsoka & The Book of Boba Fett), Favreau confirmed that it's not going to happen. As for the series itself, Favreau says the experience has been "a real fun time" and that some "great filmmakers" have been making their creative impacts on the project. "Each storyteller brings their own personality to it. The groups that are working on ['Skeleton Crew'] are led by Jon Watts, whom I collaborated with on all the 'Spider-Man' movies. This has been a real fun time, and the great filmmakers that he's engaged with have been bringing their perspectives as well," Favreau shared.

In two Instagram Stories posts from the end of January that have since been removed (but reported on by Deadline Hollywood), stunt coordinator George Cottle and stunt actor Juliana Potter confirmed that filming had officially wrapped. "That's a Wrap on Skeleton Crew!! Once again, I was lucky enough to be surrounded by some of the most amazing stunt performers I have ever worked with!! I feel so lucky to work with you all! Thank you for all your hard work and dedication! So so excited for this one!" Cottle wrote as the caption accompanying a video. Potter shared a message reading, "Going to miss my 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' stunt family. So grateful. Can't wait for the world to see what's in store."

Jude Law on joining the Star Wars universe: "It was such an important part of growing up, the impact of that film and world, the way it penetrated and exploded my imagination."

Attending last fall's D23 Expo 2022 red carpet event to promote Peter Pan & Wendy (in which he plays Captain Hook), Law was asked what it meant for him to be joining the "Star Wars" universe. "It was such an important part of growing up, the impact of that film and world, the way it penetrated and exploded my imagination," Law shared in the clip above while being very careful not to give away any characters or other details.