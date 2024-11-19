Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: skeleton crew, star wars

Skeleton Crew Directors on Bringing "Star Wars" Series to Life (VIDEO)

Skeleton Crew directors Jon Watts, Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard & David Lowery on bringing the "Star Wars" series to live-action life.

With two weeks to go until Disney and Lucasfilm's Jude Law-starring Skeleton Crew debuts, head writers and executive producers Jon Watts and Christopher Ford are giving us a chance to get to know the filmmakers behind the season's episodes via a roundtable discussion. In the video feature below, Watts, Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts*), Bryce Dallas Howard (The Mandalorian), and David Lowery (The Green Knight) discuss the upcoming "Star Wars" spinoff series and what they were looking to convey with their respective chapters. In addition, Lee Isaac Chung (Twisters) and The Daniels (Everything Everywhere All at Once) also helm chapters.

Disney and Lucasfilm's Skeleton Crew spotlights the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet and then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home—and meeting unlikely allies and enemies—will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined. Set to hit Disney+ on December 3rd with a two-episode debut, the "Star Wars" spinoff series stars Law, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon, and Nick Frost.

Jon Watts and Christopher Ford are the head writers and executive producers, with Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson also executive-producing. Chris Buongiorno, Karen Gilchrist, and Carrie Beck are the co-executive producers, and Susan McNamara and John Bartnicki are the producers.

