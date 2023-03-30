Skeleton Crew: "Green Knight" Director David Lowery Directing Disney+ and Lucasfilm's upcoming Jude Law-starring Star Wars: Skeleton Crew also has David Lowery (The Green Knight) directing.

Earlier this month, we learned that Academy Award-winning filmmakers The Daniels (Everything Everywhere All at Once) were set to helm an episode of Disney+ & Lucasfilm's upcoming Jude Law-starring Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Now, THR has confirmed a previous report that David Lowery (The Green Knight) has also been tapped to direct the streaming series (stemming from director Jon Watts & writer Chris Ford, with Watts, Ford, Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni executive producing).

Jon Favreau & Jude Law Discuss Skeleton Crew

Before his ceremony to receive his "star" on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this year, Favreau offered some quick updates on the project during his Variety profile. First up, if you're expecting any of the characters from Skeleton Crew to show up first on The Mandalorian (think Ahsoka & The Book of Boba Fett), Favreau confirmed that it's not going to happen. As for the series itself, Favreau says the experience has been "a real fun time" and that some "great filmmakers" have been making their creative impacts on the project. "Each storyteller brings their own personality to it. The groups that are working on ['Skeleton Crew'] are led by Jon Watts, whom I collaborated with on all the 'Spider-Man' movies. This has been a real fun time, and the great filmmakers that he's engaged with have been bringing their perspectives as well," Favreau shared.

Jude Law on joining the Star Wars universe: "It was such an important part of growing up, the impact of that film and world, the way it penetrated and exploded my imagination." #D23Expo #D23Expo2022 https://t.co/y7hIbabZVe pic.twitter.com/PKap5dMJ8Q — Variety (@Variety) September 10, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Attending last fall's D23 Expo 2022 red carpet event to promote Peter Pan & Wendy (in which he plays Captain Hook), Law was asked what it meant for him to be joining the "Star Wars" universe. "It was such an important part of growing up, the impact of that film and world, the way it penetrated and exploded my imagination," Law shared in the clip above while being very careful not to give away any characters or other details.