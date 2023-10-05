Posted in: Audio Dramas, CW, Preview, TV | Tagged: Audible, btvs, buffy, buffy the vampire slayer, slayers

Slayers: Buffy Cast Members Reunite in Audible Behind-the-Scenes Video

Buffy stars Amber Benson, James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter, Juliet Landau, Emma Caulfield Ford & more reunite in a behind-the-scenes look.

We haven't exactly hidden the fact that we wear our (unstaked) hearts on our sleeves when it comes to Amber Benson, Christopher Golden & Kc Wayland's return to the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" universe in Audible's upcoming audio drama Slayers: A Buffyverse Story. While we've had comic book series, novels, and other spinoffs over the years, there's nothing that compares to seeing (or hearing) the original cast members resume the roles they made famous. Plus, we appreciate the fact that folks are willing to move the franchise beyond Joss Whedon's shadow so that it can inspire a new generation of potential "slayers." So when Audible posted a behind-the-scenes video of Benson, James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter, Juliet Landau, Emma Caulfield Ford, and more in the studio to tell more Buffyverse tales? Well, let's just say that we can more than appreciate how Benson feels in the clip you're about to see…

So if you're a proud member of the Buffyverse like we are, then prepare for a major kick to the feels (in a very good way) as we take a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Audible's Slayers: A Buffyverse Story:

From the world of the TV series 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' comes an all-new Audible Original adventure about connections that never die—even if you bury them. Listen to 'Slayers: A Buffyverse Story' on October 12: https://t.co/Dm58U5OIgL #SlayersxAudible pic.twitter.com/NeELDZHjaQ — Audible (@audible_com) October 4, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Written by series star Benson & Golden and directed by Benson, Golden & Wayland, the original audio drama Slayers: A Buffyverse Story is set 20 years after the finale of the beloved Gellar-starring series, with the spotlight shifting to James Marsters' Spike. Joining Marsters and Benson on this return trip to the Buffyverse are Charisma Carpenter, Anthony Head, Juliet Landau, Emma Caulfield Ford, James Charles Leary, and Danny Strong – along with newcomer Laya DeLeon Hayes (as Indira). Here's a look at the initial key art that was released, followed by a look at the series overview:

The Slayers story begins as Spike has gone deep undercover in Los Angeles, convincing the forces of darkness that he's back to his evil ways. But when his cover is compromised by 16-year-old Indira Nunnally (Hayes), Spike finds himself on baby-slayer-sitting duty once more. While he attempts to track down a watcher for his eager new protégé, their paths collide with the veteran Slayer of a parallel reality where Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) never existed, and Cordelia Chase (Carpenter) is the one-and-only Slayer. And Cordelia needs Spike's help with a classic big bad terrorizing her world… his old flame, Drusilla (Landau).

Set to premiere on October 12th, the team behind Slayers: A Buffyverse Story will be taking part in a panel at New York Comic Con on October 13th – with much more available about the audio drama at Audible's weekend-long activation.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!