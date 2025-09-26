Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Mick Herron, Slow Horses

Slow Horses: Author Mick Herron Promises More Books Are on The Way

Despite saying he already worked out how and when Jackson Lamb would die, Mick Herron promised he has more Slow Horses novels in mind.

When he was talking about Slow Horses at a Guardian literary event, Mick Herron said that he had already worked out when Jackson Lamb would finally die. However, he has since promised that he is planning to write several more novels in the series before that happens, which should be a relief to readers. Gary Oldman will probably be relieved that he will get to keep on playing Lamb for a bit longer, with the sixth and seventh seasons already commissioned and the former starting production this Autumn. Look, he went and bought an ice cream cone. "There will be more to come," he told the Radio Times. "I haven't decided how many yet, but I'm enjoying myself and don't plan to stop just yet."

Earlier this year, Herron teased the plot of the latest Slow Horses novel – or Slough House novel to hardcore fans – "Clown Town", which came out the same month as the premiere of the fifth season of the TV series: "It's to do with a very horrible, real-life operation that was carried out by the intelligence services during the height of the Troubles. It's set now, it's a Slough House novel, but it's dealing with multiple things that happened 40 years ago, and the traumatic and ongoing effects that they have on the people involved. And what it must be like for an agent to do something which is nominally for the good in the country and to safeguard the Commonwealth, if you like, but, in fact, is morally dubious and personally traumatic."

As ever, the latest book covers the self-inflicted wounds the British intelligence service inflicts on itself and the unwitting British public that Jackson Lamb and the slow horses have to clean up, all while keeping it secret from the general public. The question is, would Herron write more books in the series after Lamb snuffs it? Slow Horses is an ensemble story, but can the series continue without Lamb? Is there anyone charismatic and horrible enough to be the focal point of the series if Lamb is gone? Also, Slough House is a post that Lamb demanded as payment for the job that was the final nail in the coffin of his ideas. Would the office that houses the failed and traumatised agents exist with him watching over them? Herron knows that answer, and so will readers when his next books come out and when we finally get to Lamb's final story.

Slow Horses is streaming on Apple TV+.

