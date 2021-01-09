Smackdown Video Highlights: Tag Team Championships Change Hands

Last night's episode of WWE Smackdown was action-packed, featuring two title matches and a gauntlet to decide the next challenge for the Universal Championship. The Chadster was glued to his seat all night for epic feuds such as Apollo Crews vs. Big E and Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. The Street Profits. Is there anyone cooler in wrestling than Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode? If there is, The Chadster has yet to see them.

But The Chadster didn't bring you here to talk about how much he loves Dolph Ziggler, even though he could. The Chadster is here to show you some video clips from the show, sort of like when a Jehova's Witness shows up at your door and asks if you've found Jesus, but instead of religion, I'm pushing WWE's wrestling product.

Let's start things off with the best match of the night: Ziggler and Roode vs. the Street Profits for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships.

Truly glorious. Next up, the main feud of the night, as Roman Reigns and Adam Pearce went at it from the start of Smackdown until the main event, where Reigns positioned Pearce to win the gauntlet just so that Reigns can get his hands on Pearce in the ring.

Almost as good as the Ziggler and Roode match was a battle for the Intercontinental Championship between Apollo Crews and Big E.

Smackdown also featured a promo on Sasha Banks by Carmella.

And exclusively online, Otis entered the Royal Rumble.

