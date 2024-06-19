Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: episode 8, preview, season 2, smiling friends

Smiling Friends S02E08 Preview: Bill Nye's Death Song Goes Oh-So-Wrong

Check out a sneak preview for the Season 2 finale of Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends S02E08: "Pim Finally Turns Green."

Pim's reunion with a childhood pen pal results in a society devolving into anarchy, Mr. Boss resurrects his 18-year-old son Jason with a magical jewel, a fired Tyler devotes himself to a future career in music, and the office may have been poisoned. That's about as spoiler-free as we can get about last weekend's episode of Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends. But now, we've reached the final run – for this season. Thankfully, the season finale, "Pim Finally Turns Green," will be a little easier to take, knowing that a third season is already in production. As the title already revealed, Pim finds himself bright green after downing an ancient artifact. How will the rest of the team take the change? We've got a sneak preview for you to check out below, as Bill Nye (yup, "The Science Guy") shows up to help Charlie and Pim make the case that death isn't something to be afraid of – and then things go oh-so-wrong.

And here's a look at two previously-released promos for this weekend's second season finale, "Pim Finally Turns Green":

Smiling Friends Creators Want Series to Have "Always Sunny" Vibes

During Adult Swim's presentation at the 2024 Annecy International Animation Festival, Hadel addressed whether viewers should expect the series to take on darker and/or more serious themes during future seasons – similar to what we've seen from other animated series that have those "special" episodes. "A lot of comedy shows, like you say, tend to get serious," Hadel shared in response to a question from an attendee. "I don't think Charlie and Pim could cry, and anybody would care. It would just be annoying. So it would probably end before it gets to that point." Hadel continued, "This show is hopefully kind of an escape. We always think about when we worked minimum-wage jobs; we would get home and just want to watch YouTube cartoons and South Park and [It's] Always Sunny [in Philadelphia]. There's something nice about being a little comedy thing, and that's it."

And there it is! Are we surprised? No – but being a diehard fan of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, I know that we don't always tend to go public a lot with our love for the greatest sitcom to ever grace a television screen. So when one of us does, it's nice to see – and when it's two talented folks like Cusack and Hadel, even more so.

"Something like 'South Park,' when I saw that episode when Stan gets depressed, I loved that because Trey [Parker] and Matt [Stone] are so great at that when they get serious. I just think we like keeping a continuous tone with 'Smiling Friends,' where you can tune in in any season. You don't really know where you are," Cusack added. And for those of you wondering when the season-long serialized storylines are going to kick in, Hadel makes it clear that fans shouldn't be holding their collective breath for them anytime soon. "I don't think we'll ever do serialization. It's supposed to just be popcorn. It's McDonald's of TV,' Hadel explained.

