Smiling Friends Season 2 Trailer: Mr. Frog, Prof. Psychotic & More
Set for a two-episode return to Adult Swim on May 12th, check out the trailer for Michael Cusack's & Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends Season 2.
On May 12th, Michael Cusack's (YOLO: Crystal Fantasy) & Zach Hadel's (Hellbenders) Smiling Friends returns with a two-episode Season 2 premiere – and now, we have an official trailer to preview the madness ahead. Picking up from their intro season, Pim, Charlie, Zongo, Allan & Glep continue their mission to bring happiness to the world – and that includes a washed-up retro video game character, a troubled marriage, The President of the United States, and… Mr. Frog?!? Uh-oh
Adult Swim, Cusack, and Hadel were kind enough to share the preview of the new seasons and the puppet episodes online – both as individual episodes and a compilation video. Here's a look – followed by a look back at our April Fool's Day coverage:
Smiling Friends Season 2 Set for May 12th: Adult Swim April Fool's Day
Here's a look at the first "remixed" episode of Adult Swim's Smiling Friends:
And yes, the show's creators are checking out what's going on and checking in on social media:
And now, we have a multimedia take on S01E03: "Shrimp's Odyssey" (directed by Georgia Kriss and written by Jakub Zieba):
Meanwhile, let's check in with Cusack and Hadel…
Next up, we have a new take on what might be our favorite episode in a lineup of great episodes, S01E08: "Charlie Dies and Doesn't Come Back" (directed by Bob Dorian (uncredited) and written by David Hootselle) – with the following clip including the great moment when Charlie chops that demon in the throat (Charlie did warn him):
Meanwhile, the show's creators continue to make their social media presence known…
What's that you said? You thought you weren't going to get some really new adventures? Well, that's where you would be wrong – with Pim & Alan teaming up to help a video game character who Pim has been fanboying over for years. Meanwhile, Charlie finds himself handcuffed by the Smiling Friends policy of doing anything to make the client smile – and it gets bad. We won't spoil it other than to say that Charlie loses his nose, and Mr. Boss goes a little mad…
Here's a clip from the new episode that aired tonight:
After getting the Season 2 date reveal bumper, we were treated to a look at this from earlier in the week – some really great work:
And Cusack & Hadel are looking forward to seeing all of you this May – and hope you enjoyed the season's first episode: