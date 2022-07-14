Smosh: Comedy Brand Hires Joel Rubin As Executive VP Of Content

Smosh, one of the most storied and popular comedy brands on the internet, announced today the appointment of Joel Rubin as the company's first Executive Vice President of Programming and Content. Concurrently, the brand has announced that it has promoted current team members Lisa Van Lenner and Kiana Parker as it strengthens its production division.

"We're thrilled to welcome Joel to Smosh, and as a true industry leader, he will enable us to continue producing creative content and elevate our comedy to new heights," said Daniel Tibbets, CEO of Smosh. "Joel's digital media experience will guide strategic programming decisions that will position our brand for its next generation of success. As we keep striving to develop our professional talent, Smosh is proud to promote our wonderful, dedicated team members Lisa Van Lenner and Kiana Parker, and are excited for them as they step into their expanded roles."

"I am absolutely fired up to join the team at Smosh, which has a superlative legacy of comedy on YouTube, and we've got ambitious plans that build on that legacy," said Rubin, EVP, Programming & Content. "What sets Smosh apart is its incredible creative talent, both in front of and behind the camera. I truly consider myself lucky to join them in building the next generation of sketch, unscripted, and gaming comedy."

"Joel brings to Smosh the perfect combination of comedy instincts and internet experience," said Rhett & Link of Smosh's parent company Mythical, "and we welcome him to the Mythical fold. We're excited to see all he'll achieve at the helm of a brand beloved by so many, working closely with Lisa and Kiana, whose continued leadership we are all pleased to recognize and reward."

Joel Rubin, Executive Vice President, Programming and Content: In his new role, Rubin will report directly to Smosh CEO Daniel Tibbets and his role will entail overseeing all content programming, development, and creative leading the teams tasked with daily execution of all content, and the long-term success of Smosh's DTC slate. He joins the company following more than a decade in digital media focusing on content and audience development. Previously, he served as the Vice President of Programming for LeBron James's SpringHill Company, where he developed and programmed Draymond Green's "Throwing Bones," and prior to that, held senior roles building brand and content slates at Machinima and Discovery Digital Networks' topical comedy outlet, SourceFed. Rubin also Co-founded and was an original cast member of Rooster Teeth's Funhaus comedy and gaming channel. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Arts in Fine/Studio Arts and Anthropology.

Lisa Van Lenner, Senior Vice President, Production and Operations: Van Lenner has been promoted from Vice President, Production and Operations following more than two years overseeing the production and post-production of content across all its YouTube channels, streaming, and social media platforms. Van Lenner served in various production roles throughout her career at POPSUGAR, VICE Media, Endemol Beyond USA, Intellectual Property Corporation, Shine America, Eyeboogie Inc., FremantleMedia, Lifetime Television, and Paradigm Talent Agency. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Television and Communication from Boston University. As SVP, Van Lenner will continue to report directly to the CEO.

Kiana Parker, Director, Smosh Pit: Parker has been promoted from Creative Producer and will report directly to Joel Rubin. In her new role, Kiana will create the best-in-class comedic unscripted-, gameshow-, and challenge-based formats that turn audiences into lifelong fans. Additionally, Parker will have a hand in developing new formats and IPs, and generating exciting opportunities for brands and advertisers to partner with Smosh. Parker's previous experience includes positions with Tastemade, Meredith Xcelerated Marketing, as well as freelance work in production, photography, community management, and marketing. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication, TV/Film Production from California Lutheran University.