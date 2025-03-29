Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: howard stern, saturday night live, snl

SNL 50: Bill Murray on Gilda Radner Being a "Really Good Laugher"

SNL: Bill Murray (Riff Raff) shared with Howard Stern why Gilda Radner was such a "good laugher" and one of the most charismatic comedians.

Bill Murray wasn't part of the initial "Not Ready for Primetime Players" lineup of Saturday Night Live, joining in season two, but he's every bit as invaluable to the late-night variety series' legacy as the original crew. The actor and comedian, who's starring in the dark comedy Riff Raff, appeared on the Howard Stern Radio Show to reflect on the NBC special SNL 50 and what late cast member Gilda Radner, one of the original crew, left upon him.

SNL: Bill Murray on Why Gilda Radner Was a "Good Laugher"

When host Howard Stern asked Murray about Radner's laugh, "That's right. She would wet her pants. That's what Gilda would do," he said. "You could get her going, and she'd have to run out of the room, but she…there was sort of no limit to how much she could laugh until her bodily functions broke down. But she was a really good laugher. And she was, you know, to know her for as long as I knew her was really sort of a training camp. It was like a real discipline. Like, I've got a possibility here to make someone laugh a lot. And she'd see you and go, like, 'Uh oh, you know, here it comes.' And there you do it. It was fun. We all did. Everybody liked making her laugh. She's a good laugher."

Radner remained with the cast before departing in 1980 after five seasons. She would appear in a handful of projects, including Hanky Panky (1982), The Woman in Red (1984), Movers & Shakers (1985), Haunted Honeymoon (1986), and her final on-screen appearance in an episode of Showtime's It's Garry Shandling's Show opening up to audiences about her cancer battle in the self-aware sitcom, before passing in 1989. For more, including Murray talking about Radner's memorable season three "Dancing in the Dark" opposite Steve Martin featured on SNL50, you can check out the clip.

Bill Murray remembers his friend Gilda Radner and shares why he got emotional at #SNL50: "She was a good laugher." pic.twitter.com/TYWygSrhd4 — Stern Show (@sternshow) March 25, 2025 Show Full Tweet

