SNL 50: Domingo Returns, Joined by Pedro Pascal, Bad Bunny & More

SNL 50 saw Marcello Hernandez's Domingo return - joined by "brothers," Pedro Pascal and Bad Bunny. Plus, Sabrina Carpenter and so much more!

NBC's Saturday Night Live made sure that Marcello Hernandez's Domingo was back for SNL50: The Anniversary Special -but he was far from alone. The story of Kelsey (Chloe Fineman) and Matt (Andrew Dismukes) continued in a very big way – joined by Molly Shannon and Martin Short. But we knew as soon as we saw bridesmaids Sarah Sherman, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, and Sabrina Carpenter, we knew Matt was in trouble. What we were treated to was the story of how Kelsey was regretting her monogamy – and really missing Domingo.

But Matt's "Scotts-Dale" squad (Bowen Yang, Andy Samberg, Kyle Mooney, and Beck Bennett) had his back – and that's when we learned that Matt had a past with none other than Pedro Pascal's Reynaldo – Domingo's brother?!? With Bad Bunny as the third brother?!? We don't want to ruin much else about the sketch – other than we do get a very fun take on a popular Taylor Swift song…

