SNL 50 Midweek: Quinta Brunson's Plan to Get Around Trump's Tariffs

SNL host Quinta Brunson pitches Andrew Dismukes on her plan to get around Trump's tariffs - but Heidi Gardner isn't quite buying into it.

On May 10th, we have host Walton Goggins and musical guest Arcade Fire. On May 17th, we have host Scarlett Johansson and musical guest Bad Bunny. After that, NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 will have officially wrapped. Yeah – we're not sure we're ready for it, either. But before we get to the final two shows, we have this weekend's return show with host Quinta Brunson (ABC's Abbott Elementary) and musical guest Benson Boone. That brings us to the SNL midweek sketch, with Brunson pitching Andrew Dismukes on her idea to use sketches to get around Trump's tariffs. We're just not sure Heidi Gardner is buying into "Toilet Paper Mama"…

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

