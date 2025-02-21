Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: Nirvana, Post Malone, saturday night live, snl

SNL 50: Peacock Officially Releases Nirvana, Post Malone Performance

Peacock released an official look at Post Malone and Nirvana's SNL performance from last weekend's SNL50: The Homecoming Concert.

Before we look back at this past weekend's 50th-anniversary festivities, just a quick reminder that NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 returns on March 1st with Shane Gillis (Netflix's Tires) as host and Tate McRae as the musical guest. On March 8th, we've got Lady Gaga stepping up to do double duty as both host and musical guest. Everyone got that? Great! As we mentioned earlier, we're getting a chance to look back to around this time one week ago when SNL50: The Homecoming Concert took over NYC's Radio City Music Hall and blew up Peacock with some serious streaming numbers. To say that there were a ton of musical highlights would be an understatement. Seriously – we were excited to see the B-52s and Devo, but we weren't expecting either of them to hit as hard as they did.

But it was the team-up between the surviving members of Nirvana and Post Malone that was the one performance that we've rewatched the most. Coming off an explosive performance during the FireAid benefit concert that saw St. Vincent, Kim Gordon, Joan Jett, and Violet Grohl sing lead in honor of Kurt Cobain, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, Pat Smear, and Malone formed Post Nirvana (as they were introduced by Adam Sandler) for a performance of "Smells Like Teen Spirit" – and the performance was electric! Thankfully, the fine folks over at Peacock have released an official video of the performance – which we have waiting for you above.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!