SNL 50: Robert Smigel Honors Passing of Real-Life "X-Presidents"

With the passing of President Jimmy Carter, SNL writer and comedian Robert Smigel paid tribute to the last of the "X-Presidents."

Contrary to what some have you believe these days, there was a time when Democrats and Republicans could poke fun at themselves despite their differences. Much of comedian and writer Robert Smigel's content was inspired by the political humor on his popular Saturday Night Live animated shorts like Fun With Real Audio and The X-Presidents that lampoon the existing landscape for his recurring TV Funhouse bits, which were co-produced by J. J. Sedelmaier. With former President Jimmy Carter's passing in December 2024, the last of The X-Presidents passed. The core of the members comprised of those still alive during its creation in 1997 with Republicans Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, George HW Bush, and the lone Democrat member, Carter, and giving them superpowers inspired by Marvel's X-Men. Smigel took to social media to offer a brief tribute.

SNL: Robert Smigel Reflects on 'The X-Presidents' Legacy

After spotting a post from a fan about 'The X-President' Carter, Smigel wrote, "They are all gone now, but never forgotten. #XPresidents" and shared the intro of the Superfriends-type of intro that highlights the foursome's powers, personality quirks, and presidential catchphrases while battling foes. Jim Morris provided all the voices for the superteam for the SNL animated shorts. A total of nine shorts were produced from 1997-2004 which parodied the Hanna Barbara and Filmation animated styles from the 1970s. Ford passed in 2006, Reagan in 2004, and HW in 2018.

As far as how Ford, Carter, Reagan, and Bush got their powers from a bolt of lightning at a celebrity golf tournament. As the sketches took place during Bill Clinton and George W. Bush's administrations, the superheroes often helped them during a crisis. When Clinton left office in 2000, he joined them as comic relief, thought it was redundant at times he and the elder Bush were written as excessively promiscuous. The First Ladies didn't get left out as they had their own powers as The X-First Ladies. At the end of each episode, the four men sing in a band like the '70s Hanna-Barbera cartoons like Josie and the Pussycats.

