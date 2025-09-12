Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 51: Dionne Warwick Responds to Ego Nwodim Departure News

Dionne Warwick responded to the news that Ego Nwodim has departing SNL ahead of Season 51, sharing a look at the two together on the show.

Earlier today, NBC's Saturday Night Live fans were knocked for a loop when Ego Nwodim announced that she was departing the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series after seven seasons, ahead of its Season 51 premiere on October 4th. Since that time, a whole lot of famous folks have taken to social media to express their shock and sing Nwodim's praises for her incredible SNL run. Earlier today, the icon herself, Dionne Warwick, took to social media to share an image of the two together on the set of SNL, addressing Nwodim as "Dionne" and adding, "Congratulations on seven wonderful seasons. 🥰" and signing, "Love, Dionne." Nwodim's impression of Warwick was a hit right from the start, with Nwodim's Warwick hosting her own talk show in the semi-regular sketch series, "Dionne Warwick Talk Show." The fans loved Nowdim's impression, with Warwick posting how much she enjoyed it (with Nwodim and Warwick eventually appearing together during Season 47).

Here's a look at Warwick's post from earlier today, followed by a look back at SNL's "Dionne Warwick Talk Show":

"The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight. But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL. I am immensely grateful to Lorne for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers, and the crew for their brilliance, support, and friendship. Week after week on that stage taught me more than I could have ever imagined, and I will carry those memories, and that laughter, with me always," Nowdim shared on social media – here's a look:

NBC's SNL Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

