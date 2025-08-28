Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 51: Michael Longfellow Posts Response to Departure News

Michael Longfellow responded to the news that he was departing SNL ahead of Season 51: "It was the best three years of my life so far."

Article Summary Michael Longfellow confirms he’s leaving SNL before Season 51, ending a three-year run on the show.

Lorne Michaels announces major SNL cast and crew changes ahead of the October premiere.

Longfellow shares gratitude for his SNL experience, calling it the best three years of his life so far.

Several writers and cast, including Heidi Gardner and Devon Walker, are also not returning for Season 51.

NBC's Saturday Night Live EP Lorne Michaels shared that there would be some significant changes to SNL before Season 51 premieres on October 4th, and we've been seeing that play out over this week. Writers Rosebud Baker and Celeste Yim, cast members Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow, and Heidi Gardner, and featured player Emil Wakim are not set to return, with more announcements and news expected (including the final SNL Season 51 lineup). Now, we're getting a chance to hear from Longfellow, who took to social media to react to the news of his departure.

"Will not be returning for a 4th season at SNL. Wish I was but, so it goes," Longfellow began the caption to his Instagram post, which also included an image gallery from his time on the show. "It was the best three years of my life so far. I feel nothing but gratitude for the experience and everyone there. Lorne, you gave me the greatest job in the world and changed my life. You even put my mom on TV. Thank you doesnt begin to cover it, but thank you." Here's a look at the post, followed by the complete text of Longfellow's caption:

Will not be returning for a 4th season at SNL. Wish I was but, so it goes. It was the best three years of my life so far. I feel nothing but gratitude for the experience and everyone there. Lorne, you gave me the greatest job in the world and changed my life. You even put my mom on TV. Thank you doesnt begin to cover it, but thank you. I'll miss it all, but I'll miss the friends I made and seeing them everyday the most. Excited for the future and things to come. If you take anything away from my time on SNL let it be that smoking you makes you skinny and popular, Jesus was Chinese, and if a tortoise ever gives you trouble just kill him tough guy. You wont. ❤️

