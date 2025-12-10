Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Cast, Host Josh O'Connor Check In From Wednesday Read-Thru

Saturday Night Live host Josh O'Connor (Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery) and the SNL cast checked in from Wednesday night's read-thru.

NBC's Saturday Night Live returns this weekend with host Josh O'Connor (Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery) and musical guest Lily Allen, for what will be the penultimate show before the midseason holiday break. Earlier today, we were treated to the midweek sketch (more on that in a minute), and now we're getting a chance to check out O'Connor and the SNL team in the middle of Wednesday night read-thru.

During the midweek sketch from earlier today (which you can check out above), SNL star Sarah Sherman and Jeremy Culhane had what sounded like a meaningful conversation about the decision-making behind Mr. Bean being given jobs and responsibilities he's clearly not skilled for. O'Connor appears, offering his gift to the cast for hosting this week: puppies. But if you think that's a lot of responsibility, wait until you see what Melissa McCarthy gifted everyone last week. Here's a look at O'Connor and the SNL team checking in from read-thru:

SNL 51: Fineman, Sherman, Day & Johnson Tackle "Hot Ones Wing Pong"

Our SNL week kicked off sooner than we expected, with SNL stars Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman, Mikey Day, and James Austin Johnson stepping up to the table to take on the fiery challenge this is Hot Ones Wing Pong. In case you're not sure how it all works, here's the deal. If they sink a shot, their opponent must pay the price: either answer a spicy question or risk it all by eating a "mystery wing" that ranges from 1-10 on the Hot Ones spice scale.

The topics in this week's episode included the most "diva" thing that a celebrity did during their SNL days, roasting Colin Jost; "F**k/Marry/Kill" with SNL legends Will Ferrell, Adam Sandler, and Mike Myers, and more. But if we're being honest, the best part of the episode above has nothing to do with the game or the rules or anything like that. We could listen to Fineman, Sherman, Day, and Johnson go off on anything and everything, even if they were just hanging out in a diner booth at 3 am.

