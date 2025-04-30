Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Cast, Host Quinta Brunson Check In From Wednesday Night Read-Thru

With NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 returning this weekend, here's a look at host Quinta Brunson and the SNL cast during read-thru.

With NBC's Saturday Night Live resuming Season 50 this weekend with host Quinta Brunson (ABC's Abbott Elementary) and musical guest Benson Boone, we saw Brunson pitching Andrew Dismukes on her idea to use sketches to get around Trump's tariffs during the SNL midweek sketch from earlier today (though we're not sure Heidi Gardner was sold on her new "Toilet Paper Mama" character – or her catchphrases).

That brings us to Wednesday night, which means it's time to check in with Brunson and the SNL team during tonight's read-thru. Don't forget that we have host Walton Goggins and musical guest Arcade Fire on May 10th, followed by host Scarlett Johansson and musical guest Bad Bunny wrapping the season up on May 17th.

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

Since its inception in 1975, the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

